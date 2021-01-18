‘Why Silence On Damage To Seabeds?’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

MONTHS after officials confirmed there was damage to the seabed near Berry Islands allegedly caused by cruise ships sheltering in Bahamian waters, an activist has expressed “frustration” that the government has seemingly gone silent over the matter.

In early September, a joint statement from Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard and Minister of the Environment Romauld Ferreira, said an initial dive, while limited in scope, showed “significant damage” to the marine environment caused by ships’ anchors.

The statement said a team was urgently putting together a comprehensive assessment to determine the extent of and quantify the value of the damage and the potential remediation costs. Steps were also being taken, the ministers said at the time, to determine gaps that existed in standard operating procedures, policies or legislation that allowed this situation to occur and engage those responsible so that they take corrective actions.

However, since the government’s initial statement, there has been little said about the matter.

The Tribune was told by a source yesterday that the Department of Environmental Planning Protection is leading a cruise ship task force looking into the matter.

Yesterday, Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) executive director, said the situation is concerning.

“I am very concerned about the continued impacts to the seafloor resulting from dozens of massive cruise ship anchors and chains on the seafloor,” Mrs McKinney-Lambert said.

“Despite numerous concerns being raised by fishermen of damage to the marine habitat that they depend on, as far as we know detailed assessments have yet to be completed.

“Hard and soft-bottom seabeds have value as habitat for marine life and massive anchors and chains dragging across the seafloor can have long term implications and cause long-term damage.”

She continued: “We are extremely concerned. It’s not clear if there are designated anchorage areas that are properly monitored for damage but there should be oversight.

“These vessels are floating cities that currently receive little oversight when in Bahamian waters.”

Local fishermen describe the damage as equivalent to a “bulldozer” driving across the ocean floor.

Last year environmentalist Sam Duncombe said Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, had received a voice note from fishermen in the Berry Islands reporting their concerns.

At the time, the fishermen said that two miles west of Little Stirrup—renamed Coco Cay, a private cruise port—there were 15-18 cruise ships anchored spaced two to three miles apart. It was also claimed the anchors were dragging along the seafloor and the ships had to be repositioned.

“The anchors are totally destroying the fishing grounds, and dragging through the coral. The chains are dragging coral and mountains of sand, ripping up the shoals and bars, totally devastating the fishing area... It looks like someone was driving a bulldozer across the seafloor,” activists alleged last year.

Later in September, major cruise line Carnival said it was unaware of any issues with its ships related to allegations of seabed and marine life damage.

In a statement to The Tribune at the time, Roger Frizzell, Carnival’s senior vice president and chief communications officer, said while the corporation was not aware of issues in this regard, the cruise line is committed to the protection of ecological habitats.

“We are not aware of any such issue with our ships. We file daily ship plans with The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) and closely follow our stated plans,” Mr Frizzell said. “We do not use restricted areas.

“Our top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and welfare of our guests and crew members, along with the destinations we visit. We are committed to working with Bahamian officials to further the protection of ecological habitats and will continue to cooperate fully in this effort.”

At the time, Carnival said it had10 ships in the area, but none of its vessels was in the Berry Islands’ waters.

The government has not named any cruise line as responsible for the seabed damage. Last September, a marine vessel tracking website, marinetraffic.com showed several vessels anchored near Great Harbour Cay.

Several Celebrity ships were also positioned nearest to that cay, while several other Carnival ships were nearby, according to that website.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, parent company of Celebrity Cruises, also insisted its ships were in compliance.