Woman Found Dead With Head Injuries

A WOMAN was found dead in an area off Marshall Road yesterday with blunt force trauma to the head.
Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters on the scene the victim appeared to be in her early to mid-twenties and was in the early stage of rigor mortis, suggesting she had only been dead for a few hours.
He said police were following leads.
He added: “There’s significant information that is leading us to another direction and it seems to be very promising.”
ASP Peters said police received reports shortly after 4pm that the body of a female was found unresponsive on a vacant property situated at South Creek Close off Marshall Road.
He said initial information suggests a vehicle was driving through the area and as a result of people walking on the property they discovered the body of the victim and called police.
“The officers… they were directed to the northwestern portion of the property where they found a body of a female lying on the ground with blunt force trauma injuries sustained to the head. Investigators were called in,” he said.
He said there was a partly abandoned residence near the property.
Police appealed to the public who may have information in respect to the incident.
ASP Peters said: “Our success really depends upon our cooperation with members of the community who have found themselves courageous enough to call in the information and return that intelligence into evidence and put the persons who we believe to be responsible for these heinous acts before the court.”
This marks the seventh homicide for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.
bahamianson 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
success depends on members of the community. Wow, i wish i had a job where I could put my failures on other people and still get paid.The Royal Bahamas Police Force needs training from the ground up. They need to be taught how to speak to people, respect for your elders, respect for property, respect for the law, respect for time , and discipline. Wait, all of those attributes should have been taught in the home and reinforced in the school and church. Many fell through the cracks, many.
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
However, even if they weren't taught in the home, on your job you are supposed to be a professional when addressing the public. If you're not conducting yourself in a professional manner, you should be reprimanded. That is something the officers in charge seem unwilling to address on the Police Force or they are in full agreement with disorderly conduct.
