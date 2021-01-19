Woman Found Dead With Head Injuries

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN was found dead in an area off Marshall Road yesterday with blunt force trauma to the head.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters on the scene the victim appeared to be in her early to mid-twenties and was in the early stage of rigor mortis, suggesting she had only been dead for a few hours.

He said police were following leads.

He added: “There’s significant information that is leading us to another direction and it seems to be very promising.”

ASP Peters said police received reports shortly after 4pm that the body of a female was found unresponsive on a vacant property situated at South Creek Close off Marshall Road.

He said initial information suggests a vehicle was driving through the area and as a result of people walking on the property they discovered the body of the victim and called police.

“The officers… they were directed to the northwestern portion of the property where they found a body of a female lying on the ground with blunt force trauma injuries sustained to the head. Investigators were called in,” he said.

He said there was a partly abandoned residence near the property.

Police appealed to the public who may have information in respect to the incident.

ASP Peters said: “Our success really depends upon our cooperation with members of the community who have found themselves courageous enough to call in the information and return that intelligence into evidence and put the persons who we believe to be responsible for these heinous acts before the court.”

This marks the seventh homicide for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.