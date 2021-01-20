Man Threatened To Spank His Niece With Cutlass

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who threatened to “spank” his niece with a cutlass during an argument was yesterday fined $500.

Police arrested Brentwood Stuart, 46, after he was accused of assaulting his brother’s child with a cutlass on January 18.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous instrument during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court was told Stuart and the young lady fell into an argument at their residence. She told police her uncle then “pulled a cutlass” on her and threatened to chap her in her head. After she requested police action, Stuart was arrested. During an interview with police, he admitted he had a cutlass in his possession at the time of the disagreement, but claimed he only threatened to spank his niece with it.

During his hearing, Stuart told the magistrate his niece was in the bathroom and he was “six-feet away” from her in another room when he made the comments.

In response, Magistrate McKinney told the accused he did not have to physically touch his niece for his actions to be considered assault as he threatened her with a dangerous instrument. As a result, he fined Stuart $500 or nine months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.