Open Letter To Bar Association

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Firstly, I would like to make a qualified statement to the effect that there may be extenuating circumstances or unknown, but relevant, reasons of which I am ignorant, with regards to the contents of this letter. If so, please disregard the contents, if not please enlighten the puzzled public.

As of late, there have been quite a few celebrated cases brought before the courts that involved the government of The Bahamas. In most of these matters the government retained the services of foreign Queen’s Counsels, even to prosecute. This comes on the heels of recently appointed Bahamian QCs, by both governments. Is this an indication that these two appointments were mere window dressings or that the government has no confidence in them? I realise that they reserved the right to retain their attorney of choice, but does this not concern the association?

ARNOLD F BAIN Jr

Nassau,

January 18, 2021.