Home Worker Tries To Defend Assaults

A WOMAN who identified herself as an employee of the Children’s Emergency Hostel told a talk show host yesterday that “if you don’t beat, the children will beat you,” adding another layer of shock to a situation that has reignited discussion about the use of corporal punishment on children.

The worker called into the Darold Miller Live show on ZNS yesterday and attempted to explain what transpired on the day a number of young boys were whipped by caretakers at the home.

As she tried to give an explanation, she told the show’s host she had been beaten and injured by a parent when she was a child.

“I calling you now because I work at the Bahamas Emergency Children’s Hostel, okay,” the woman said. “I work there now let me tell you what happened.”

However, before she could continue, Mr Miller interjected saying he did not want to compromise what was an ongoing investigation. During his show, Mr Miller held a poll to capture Bahamians’ sentiments about physically disciplining children. At that point in the show, several people had phoned in to voice their support for this method of discipline.

“Mr Miller, if you don’t discipline the children, the children will discipline you,” the woman continued, before telling a story of the beating she said she’d endured as a child.

Mr Miller then asked the woman if she was still in support of beating children after her ordeal, she responded: “If you don’t beat, the children will beat you,” adding she had done nothing to warrant the punishment she received as a young girl.

Officials are investigating after a surveillance video from the home went viral on social media showing caretakers whipping a group of children with what appeared to be sticks.

Attempts to reach officials at the home for comment have been unsuccessful.