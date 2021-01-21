Man Guilty Of Hitting Victim With Cutlass

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 21-year-old man who was accused of hitting another man in the head with a cutlass during an argument last year was yesterday fined $500.

Mario Walkine was arrested after he assaulted Marvin Stubbs with the gardening tool on Christmas Eve.

The prosecution said Mr Stubbs and the accused got into a verbal argument around 8pm on the night in question. The court was told Walkine hit the complainant in his head with the cutlass during the disagreement, causing him to sustain a second-degree laceration which required medical attention. After he reported the matter to police, Walkine was arrested. When he was questioned in police custody, he said he was involved in an argument with Mr Stubbs, but claimed he hit him with a bottle and not a cutlass.

After pleading guilty to one count of causing harm, he was fined $500 and ordered to compensate Mr Stubbs $400 for his injuries.

Magistrate McKinney told the defendant he was also bound over to keep the peace for one year. He warned Walkine that if he failed to do so, he would be sentenced to six months behind bars.