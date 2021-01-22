27-Year-Old Charged With Robbing Man Of Cash, Gold Teeth

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was charged on Friday with robbing a man of cash and gold teeth.

Police said Devardo Gardiner used a handgun to rob a man of $600 cash and an envelope containing five gold teeth worth $850 on January 17.

The prosecution said Gardiner used an unlicensed firearm to carry out the indictable offence and alleged that 14 rounds of .40 ammunition were found in the weapon.

Due to the nature of the charges, the accused was not required to enter a plea during his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

As a result, the case was adjourned to March 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Gardiner, who is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, was remanded into custody until that time.

Meanwhile in a separate hearing, a 35-year-old man, who last year shattered another’s man’s car windshield while he was under the influence of alcohol, was given a fine and ordered to compensate the man for his damaged property.

Wilton Armbrister was arrested after he caused $850 worth of damage to a man’s Honda Accord on December 11.

He pleaded guilty to one count of damage during a hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The court was told that Armbrister, who appeared to be drunk at the time, approached the complainant’s car and smashed his windshield. After the police were called, Armbrister was arrested and taken to a nearby station. In an interview with officers there, he admitted the offence.

After owning up to his actions, Armbrister was fined $300 or three months in prison. Magistrate Swain further ordered the accused to compensate the complainant $850 to replace his damaged windshield. She warned Armbrister that if he failed to do so, he would be sentenced to an additional 30 days in prison.