Biden Delivers Crippling Blow: New President Unveils Quarantine Rule Which Will Devastate Tourism

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
UNITED States President Joe Biden yesterday signed an executive order requiring travellers to quarantine on arrival to the US, potentially dealing what Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar says could be a devastating blow to the Bahamian economy.
Mr D’Aguilar, in an interview with The Tribune, expressed a desire for the US to forgo the rule for the English-speaking Caribbean.
President Biden’s announcement comes as COVID-19 variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa – that are said to be more infectious, but not more deadly than the original strain – have spread around the world.
“In light of the new COVID variants that you’re learning about, we’re instituting now a new measure for individuals flying into the United States from other countries,” President Biden said during a press conference the day after his inauguration.
“In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America.”
It is not clear when the quarantine requirement will take effect. The parameters of the policy have not yet been outlined.
It was announced by US officials last week that all travellers entering the country would have to have a negative COVID-19 test, beginning January 26.
President Biden’s executive order says the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Homeland Security “shall promptly provide” him with a plan for how the US government could implement the “CDC-recommended periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after a flight to the United States from a foreign country.”
The order further says: “It is the policy of my administration that, to the extent feasible, travellers seeking to enter the United States from a foreign country shall be required to produce proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry; and required to comply with other applicable CDC guidelines concerning international travel, including recommended periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after entry into the United States.”
The CDC currently advises people who participate in “higher-risk activities” during international travel to be tested three to five days after travel and to stay home for seven days after arriving in the US, even if they test negative for COVID-19.
According to the CDC, higher risk activities include travelling from a country or US territory with a Level 2, Level 3 or a Level 4 Travel Health Notice.
The Bahamas currently has a Level 4 CDC Travel Notice.
President Biden’s actions are in sharp contrast to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has been accused of not doing enough to stop the deadly spread of COVID-19 in the US.
The new quarantine requirement comes after local resorts and hotels, buoyed by the stable COVID-19 situation in the country, began to reopen.
Atlantis welcomed 2,500 employees back last month, though the resort has since furloughed some workers after experiencing lower than expected occupancy levels. Baha Mar, meanwhile, reopened in December with 1,800 employees.
“This news is devastating because even though the specifics of the quarantine have not been articulated, any prospective traveller is going to be uncertain and unsure of the protocols that they will have to undertake when they return home,” Mr D’Aguilar said yesterday.
“This is bringing instability to the travel market, uncertainty and that will deter people from travelling internationally. One could understand the United States is now implementing more stringent protocols in their country and we did the same thing too, but this is going to be significantly impactful. A traveller deciding they want to go on holiday, they are to navigate our protocols and once they get to their destination, they are to navigate protocols to go back home. For some, it’s going to be too much. We already have world travel down by 70 percent, this is going to probably negatively impact that percentage even greater. It’s quite depressing really.”
Tourism officials have sought a Bahamas exemption from the impending requirement that travellers to the US produce a negative COVID-19 test result. Mr D’Aguilar suggested officials will seek a similar exemption for any quarantine requirement.
“I will reiterate my earlier comments which are, the English-speaking Caribbean have relatively low levels of COVID, have small populations and as such are very low risk to the United States and given our tourism dependency on the United States – also understanding that we are in their sphere of influence – those countries that are as tourism-dependent as we are, we’re asking that we be given special considerations given our low-risk status,” he said.
“This is a body blow. We need our good neighbour to the north to seriously consider the impact that this decision will have on countries that singularly rely on visitors from the United States for much of their economic existence.”
Mr D’Aguilar said tourism operators around the country are likely in shock following President Biden’s announcement.
“The (order is) a little vague,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Caribbean is small in stature, but this decision is going to hurt us quite tremendously so we need the United States to look at the Caribbean in a different light. We’re not Europe. We’re not Asia. I notice (the executive order) talks about their brothers in Mexico and Canada but don’t forget your small brothers and sisters right off your border. After all, Nassau is the closest capital.
“I’m also not sure how this will impact the cruise industry. I would presume this makes it even more difficult to start that industry up,” he said.
Last year, The Bahamas briefly required all travellers entering the country to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. That policy was later changed and travellers now must have a negative PCR test to enter the country, a travel health visa and if staying more than five days, must take an antigen test on day five.
Comments
Proguing 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
I predicted that a Robinette Biden administration would be disastrous for the Bahamas. At the time the Biden groupies laughed at me. Where are these fools now?
ScubaSteve 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
He is only doing what Trump never had the balls to do in the first place.
GodSpeed 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
lol what a joke. Enjoy starving to death
ScubaSteve 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
If it means ending the Virus sooner... then I'm all for it. I'm curious, what great ideas do you have that will help end the Virus sooner? What changes would you suggest he make that would help end the Virus sooner? I'd be happy to hear them...
FrustratedBusinessman 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-may...">https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-may...
Isn't ending anytime soon.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
The virus will never end. You have to learn to live with it just like we do with the flu. Trump was trying to explain this to you people. COVID has a 99%+ survivability rate, we don't need to destroy our way of life to live with it like the media fear mongering would have you believe.
Besides, Dr Fauci and the rest of the technocrats have already said things will never go back to normal. Even in authoritarian China where the dystopian lockdown model (and the virus) came from...even over there, they're going back into lockdown because of "mutated" COVID strains. Every other quarter you'll need another shot and only God knows what the experimental mRNA vaccines will do to those who take it in the long term and what it will cause Covid to mutate into.
geostorm 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yup, you get what you vote for. Let's see if they are laughing at you now@ Proguing.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
What are you talking about? Every country has the right to protect their people from a deadly disease with potential to multiply with every border crossing. The fact that "tourism" is impacted and its all we depend on is OUR fault. The only weird thing about this policy is it sounds like the Biden administration looked at the Bahamas and said I like their results let's replicate it, everybody coming in needs a test and everyone has to quarantine. Ironic.
It's for us now to do what we should have done 30 years ago, find alternative revenue streams to tourism and banking. We live in a beautiful place so as long as oil doesn't pollute our waters, tourism will be there but we shouldnt seek to continue to make it our bread and butter.
GodSpeed 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
LOL except they won't be protecting anything because Democrats believe in OPEN BORDERS. As they choke our economy to death for the next four years, hundreds of thousands of COVID infected illegals will enter into the US without pause. This is how idiotic the Democrats are in America. I hope you people are happy now 🙃🙃
Clamshell 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Can you tell us exactly what reason the Democrats would have for choking the U.S. economy to death, as they all live there and rely on that economy? We’ll wait ...
GodSpeed 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Because they believe in THE GREAT RESET. Do you know what that is? The slogan is "Build, Back, Better". Joe Biden made the slogan of the Great Reset his campaign slogan. The doctrine of the Great Reset states that by 2030 "You will own nothing" their words, not mines. So you, and Americans, being broke serfs, goes right along with the program. These people are Globalists, they want World Government. They don't believe in America first or number 1... they labelled Trump a racist for putting America Fist.
johnmcntsh 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Godspeed, what nonsense you spew. Sickening and incredibly ignorant. The US. was BUILT by immigrants!
GodSpeed 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
LEGAL immigrants. Not ILLEGAL. There is a difference. Stop listening to CNN and MSNBC misinformation.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Um. trump classified all immigrants as illegal. Wait. Except of course if you're white and from Norway....
GodSpeed 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Trump never classified all immigrants as illegal, he always differentiated between LEGAL and ILLEGAL immigration, the media just lied to you. It's amazing what the media has you people thinking, good lord, talk about brainwashed.
FrustratedBusinessman 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Please cut the crap about "alternative revenue streams to tourism and banking". First and foremost, banking is dead and not coming back anytime soon. Secondly, there are none. Study Bahamian history very carefully, and you will understand that the Bahamas has always been boom/bust prior to the creation of the year round tourism industry. If there were economic alternatives, they would have appeared/been developed by now. As it stands, many people are going to go back to eating curbs/wilk and fishing crawfish and conch out of the sea soon. There is no alternative to tourism, bottom line. History has proven that.
Proguing 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
"First and foremost, banking is dead" yep killed by Clinton and Obama. Now Biden will do the same with our tourism industry.
K4C 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Is everyone STILL overjoyed Biden is in office, this is the START of problems for the Bahamas
ie CUBA
GodSpeed 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Yes next is rewarding Communist Cuba to our destruction. Afterwards a look at our financial sector to make sure the Americans with money that try to preserve it from Democrat tax tyranny are given no shelter. The Bahamas is so screwed. All the idiots on here that were cheering for Biden and the Dems deserve everything they're going to get.
tetelestai 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
You are galatically stupid. I mean really, you are exceptionally dumb.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
That is the very definition of a trumpie. Dumb as a bag of nails...
Proguing 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Don't tell me you support Biden because he said you aren’t black if you don't support him? lol
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Don't tell me a trumpie can read.... Holy miracle of miracles Batman!
FrustratedBusinessman 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Biden could drop gallons of piss over Nassau and most Bahamians would still blindly lick his backside just for the mere fact that he isn't that "old racist Trump" despite him being on the record as not wanting his kids to grow up in a racial jungle and having his political career start out being aligned with segregationists.
D average Bahamians cannot place aside their misconceived personal bias and just admit that Trump was/would be far more beneficial for the Bahamian economy than anything Biden will do in the next 4 years (if he lives that long). As you stated, Cuba is going to open up soon and draw half of whatever returns as tourism away from the Bahamas. These idiots have no understanding of history to put together that the Bahamian year round tourism industry only developed after Cuba was embargoed in the first place. They will get what they deserve in the next 4 years.
Clamshell 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
Why do you assume this directive was aimed at the Bahamas? It applies across the board, not just the Bahamas. Get yer head outta yer after-parts.
happyfly 9 hours ago
Bahamas ?? After-Parts ?? What on earth have you got to be so high almighty about ?? They are coming for all of us....
Clamshell 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Yes! They are! Quick, grab 3 or 4 cans of tuna and go hide in your shed! Don’t come out ‘til you hear the all-clear alarm! Do it now!
GodSpeed 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Who cares if it's across the board? What matters is how it affects us.
Clamshell 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Yes, because it’s all about ... you! Of course it is!
johnmcntsh 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
The old "hurray for us and screw everyone else" motto. You must be from the US.
FrustratedBusinessman 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Someone else must be going to pay our bills if we aren't supposed to worry about our economy, right? lol.
johnmcntsh 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Join the rest of the world. EU, UK, India, etc. etc. This is what the WORLD is doing and if the former president had done it this would have never happened. The US is in the worst situation. You want the virus down here killing thousands??? Well let them in then.
GodSpeed 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
The former president wanted to shut down travel from infected China before the virus ever reached the US. The idiots that are now in charge told him that was racist and danced in the streets with Chinese instead of "social distancing". Those same idiots will totally wreak havoc on America's economy.
happyfly 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yep - The CC/US Democratic Party will not be satisfied until the house is burnt down and we are on our knees begging for table scraps
ScubaSteve 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
Riiiiight... the goal of the new administration is burn down the house. HA! Actually, it is just the opposite. He is taking the necessary steps to help turn the tide on the Virus. Which is clearly something the previous President never attempted to do.
Proguing 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
The situation is worse in Europe, you're going to blame the previous President for that too?
Dawes 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
You mean the previous President during which a vaccine came out in record time and if the numbers being vaccinated progressed as it had done would mean 97 million people vaccinated 31 days before Bidens target of 100 million in 100 days. But hey Trump was bad so anything done by the next guy is great, and I am sure you will be saying if those targets are met it was down to Biden.
bahamianson 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Scuba,stop that. you know better. Insult,hate, and spew bad words about the past president. But what you don't get to do, is rewrite history. As we all know and seem to selectively forget, Donald trump stopped all flights from China and was subjected to adjectives such a s Bigot, and racist. Biden , Schumer, and Pelosi all mocked his decision to do that. So, he did care about his people when Biden,Schumer, and Pelosi played politics.
johnmcntsh 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
You need to do your research. I know, it's really really hard but just give it a try. It helps. You are talking about Nancy Pelosi being against the Muslim ban, which was silly. Show me where she said the China ban was a mistake. You cannot! https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/vid...">https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/vid...
FrustratedBusinessman 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
You need to do your research lol.
https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1...">https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1...
GodSpeed 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Pelosi called Trump a "xenophobe" and racist for wanting to shut down travel from China. She then went into the streets of China town and danced with Chinese people when she should have been social distancing and staying away from them. Look it up 🐑 how quick you people forget.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Trump did not stop all flights from China. Stop spreading trump lies...
GodSpeed 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Well it was difficult for him to stop all flights with Biden, Pelosi, Fauci, the leftist media, the WHO and China all calling him a racist for doing it. People like you were doing the same thing. You are right though, Trump should have never let you morons bully him into letting the virus enter the US.
GodSpeed 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
They won't "turn the tide" on anything. All they'll do is more lockdowns and crush economic opportunity while printing Trillions upon Trillions for their gigantic welfare state until it no longer works.
shonkai 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
The Bahamas is just a little pinprick speck on the pimple on the backside of the world, but I'm sure we will get the US on their knees to exempt us from all their rules and measures. Dream on.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
You think they will exempt you? How delusional.... they won't care if you starve.
SP 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
President Biden is doing what needs to be done to get control of the pandemic after lousyass Trump allowed things to get out of control!
Actually, this is great news because the sooner US gets back to health the sooner tourism will rebound.
In the interim, the Bahamas needs to be responsible for once and "stop the steal" of natural resources by a handful of pirates and channel those funds into the treasury to take care of our people and country.
The PM has emergency powers to make this happen immediately. Let's see where his allegiance lies once and for all!
ScubaSteve 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Well said.
Proguing 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
This is great news? I assume that you are not working in the tourism sector. Apparently you did not read the whole article. Here are some bits:
"Crippling Blow"
“Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar says could be a devastating blow to the Bahamian economy.”
“This news is devastating”
“This is bringing instability to the travel market, uncertainty and that will deter people from travelling internationally.
“It’s quite depressing really.”
“This is a body blow.”
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
you're short sighted as usual. The fastest way to get our tourism product going is to control the virus in the US. If Trump had worked with the global community and implemented sensible precautions early on we wouldn't be here.
bahamianson 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Sensible precautions,seriously? Where were you when trump shut the borders and france, germany ,england china etc called him stupid and a racist? After the fact, do you know what they did? All of those countries followed his example and shut their borders, some borders are closed today. So stop trying to rewrite history.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Actually trump did not include the UK (where owns properties) until he was pressured to.
And nobody, and I mean nobody followed trump's example... Lol... Worst president in history. Why would anyone follow his example...
Lol...
FrustratedBusinessman 4 hours, 1 minute ago
https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-may...">https://www.newsweek.com/covid-19-may...
COVID is never going to go away lol. You people are getting played for suckers.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Actually the crippling blow came in first quarter of 2020. Duh.
Dawes 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Stop what Steal? Those numbers presented don't make any sense so there won't be any huge windfall. Looks like you will be disappointed
GodSpeed 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Sorry but Biden doesn't even know what planet he is on fella. When Trump tried to stop the virus by closing travel from China before it arrived they called him a racist. Democrats like COVID, they won't be getting rid of it because it allows them to exercise power and control they can't have under normal circumstances. Look at the hypocrisy of requiring quarantine for legal travelers but letting illegals walk freely in. That should tell you all you need to know.
FrustratedBusinessman 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Oh God, you are one of those idiots that thinks our sand is worth millions of dollars lol. Please go look up how much aragonite is worth on Amazon. Without tourism, we are dead. Bottom line.
moncurcool 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
Oh how small minded people in this country are. You would think that the Bahamas was signaled out by the US for quarantine. Every country at level 2, 3 and 4 Travel Health Notice are subjected to these requirements. We did it as a country, when our numbers were high, and now the US as a county is doing likewise to protect themselves. Besides, the we are an independent nation responsible for ourselves. If you expect the US to be responsible and look out for us the we need to become the 51st state.
ScubaSteve 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Yep. Well said.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
"Independent" lol, sorry to break it to you but we are COMPLETELY DEPENDENT on US Tourism. You'll understand that soon.
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
This morning I drank my tea and gazed upon the leaves... the leaves have spoken... 2022.
TalRussell 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrade Dioniso James, president Biden, has done what you and Mr. Minnis, neglected to do - curtail travel. Leave colony in hands you two and be taking out islands on a trip to hell in a first-class handbasket. Renward as health minister, really? Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote, twice for Not?
M0J0 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
This is just a direct effect of our inflated numbers posted by the competent authority. They thought it would just aide them in receiving funds and keeping us locked down, but now look at the direct effect.
nassau98@aol.com 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
What goes around comes around. America must do what they think is necessary to protect thier citizens. We did the same here in the Bahamas. The Goverment of the Bahamas require that its local citizen have a Covid - 19 RT-PCR test - just to travel to our family islands, which makes no sense.
All the great USA is asking us for is a quick atigen test so far. They have not yet specified the quarantine period, yet - if any. Lets be hopeful and stop acting like a bunch of hypocrites. We need to grow up.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Biden is just getting started with you fella.
TalRussell 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Just maybe they thought the people of Flint would just forget all about what they did to their water supply?
7 days ago — Nine former Michigan officials, including ex-Gov. Rick Snyder, were charged Thursday in connection with the Flint water crisis in a case one prosecutor said was about "finally, finally, finally holding public officials accountable."
The former two-term governor spoke to the judge from a booth inside the county jail, where he wore a mask and sat next to his defense lawyer. Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote, twice for Not?
K4C 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
any news from North Dakota ?
nassau98@aol.com 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
The Government of the Bahamas requires that its local citizens take a COVID-19 RT-PCR test - just to travel to our family islands - which the majority of Bahamians simply cannot afford to pay for. Instead of complaining about what the USA is doing, they need to stop their (BS) and let local citizens travel to the family islands with the quick antigen test. If the USA is willing to allow citizens from other countries to enter their country with the quick antigen test, why can’t we allow our own citizens to travel to our family islands with it?
John 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
"The third wave
Spanish flu returned in the early months of 1919, although this time, generally speaking, it was not as lethal as during the second wave. Scientists suspect that the population had by then developed sufficient immunity for the incidence of the virus to have less effect. In countries such as Japan, for example, the flu was to last until 1920. By the time the illness was over in Spain, eight million people had died.
The state of science at that time meant that certain data is not available. For example, not much was known about the virus until 1933, so the causes of the illness were a mystery in the early 20th century. It has now been established that children between the age of one and three, and people aged between 21 and 30 were most affected most. The place of origin of the virus has never been confirmed, although scientists have suggested three cities: Étaples, in France; Haskell, in the USA, and Xhanxi, in China."
COUNT IT ALL JOY!!!
Do you know that if the United States had put controls on it's borders, enforced the Covid-19 safety measures, including the wearing of masks, social distancing, the closing of high-risk activities, this pandemic would be half as effective as it has been AND almost over with? America has more than ONE-THIRD of the corona cases, yet its citizens have been able to travel worldwide with hardly any restrictions. AND if Biden now puts these measures and controls in place, the world will see the Coronavirus disappearing by the end of March and, most likely fully gone by summer. AND with this new wave most likely going to penetrate our borders, Minnis SHOULD NOT be relaxing safety protocols at this time, but encouraging the enforcement of them and have the country in a state of readiness, should there be the need for additional curfews and lockdowns, if even in parts of the country. And, in the meantime, the country must prepare to bite the bullet, financially and economically, and socially, to some degree, with the loss of the tourist dollar. The government may need to prepare to pay unemployment to those people affected, at least until the end of March. Crying foul to the newly elected Biden Administration is not the solution, and getting the requirements for quarantine after travel will only prolong the situation and put The Bahamian population more at risk!
John 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
< Again I quote the Bible to you for comfort and direction. Remember America is one of the few countries that never shut its "doors" during the pandemic, and never stop visiting other people's houses.
TalRussell 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Oh, Commode Brother in Christ, John, how sure be you that you're not just makin' preachin' stuff up?
Isn't it weird that not a single one from amongst our colony's top tier local prophets - fit in biblically have prophesied a single word concerning the approaching coronavirus?
John 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, "Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?" And I said, "Here am I. Send me!"
TalRussell 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, "You ungrateful natives, asking, whom did I send - Comrade Renward?
rodentos 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
yeah... you better stayed with "rassist Trump" who hated so much the Bahamians....
the fact is Biden is the nail in the coffin for the Bahamas. Killing the tourism and will put stricter rules for offshore centers, means Bahamas is back to fishermen.
GodSpeed 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
All the CNN and MSNBC brainwashed 🐑🐏🐑 are now saying Biden has a right to "protect the people". But wait! When Trump protected his country from illegals everyone said it was racist. When Trump said to shut down travel from China before the virus arrived, everyone said it was racist. When Trump said America First, everyone said it was racist. Now the MSM tells them it's all good 😁
Also Biden won't be protecting anything btw, because as he chokes the Bahamas to death to "protect his people" he will allow tens of thousands of illegals to enter into the US and many of them will have COVID and much worse. Every action Biden takes will erode the freedoms of Americans more, destroy small business and make the people more dependent on government. That's what Democrats want, not getting rid of COVID, COVID is a dream for them.
But as least you Biden supporting Bahamians will be free of "raycisss" Trump while your country is sent to ruin right? Suckers doesn't matter that the country they actually live in is going to be totally wrecked. That's how strong the brainwashing is on these people.
TalRussell 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Obviously. the soon be discontinued Runk-A-Roos, Comrades Mr. Minnis and Dioniso James, loyalty to all things republican - comes with the steep price tag of which colony's PopoulacesPurse, can no longer afford.
Not even a card-carrying communist, would've just recruited out the "Lone Star State" of Texas, the services, 3 additional republican campaign strategists. Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote, twice for Not?
John 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Still in need of a translator , even after all these years.
Observer 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
You are talking trade, while the President is safeguarding the health of millions of Americans with regard to covid-19. Which is really of higher priority?
GodSpeed 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Trade or rather the economy is the higher priority. COVID has a 99%+ survivability rate. If it was truly deadly you wouldn't have to lock people down by force, you'd have to beg them to come outside. Once our economy is completely destroyed you won't be able to protect yourself from COVID anyway. Suicides are already up double digit percentages and many have been financially ruined by the lockdowns. Debt has reached levels where it can never be paid and people are facing complete ruin. Foreign currency reserves are low and could result in a currency crisis combined with the debt. COVID is a joke compared to what will happen if things continue this way. In fact you'll wish to have COVID and check outta here compared to living in hell on earth.
ScullyUFO 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
There are many countries which depend on tourism affected by this executive order.
At the moment, travel is the coronavirus' best friend.
Besides, the way I read it, the executive order not stopping travel TO the Bahamas; it's placing restrictions on what people have to do when they return from any foreign country.
The correct Bahamian response is to ramp up the infrastructure to provide covid tests for people exiting the Bahamas. Make it as easy as possible to visit. Make it easier to visit than any other nation competing for the U.S. tourist dollar.
GodSpeed 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
They don't need to stop travel to the Bahamas when everyone entering the US (except illegals of course) has to go on quarantine for 2 weeks. That action in itself will stop travel to the Bahamas. Nobody wants to travel to Atlantis with their whole family only to have to pay for tests when they arrive and go on lockdown with their whole family for two weeks.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
This is an obviously needed move. Under trump the US has been one of the hardest hit countries on the planet.
This is in fact how you mitigate a pandemic.
And this is also exactly why the vaccine is so important.
Do your civic duty and get vaccinated so we can put the pandemic behind us.
And remember this. This is TEMPORARY.
And oh yeah. TOURISM HAS BEEN DEAD AS A ROCK SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN AND WILL REMAIN DEAD UNTIL THE VIRUS IS DEFEATED.
Sheesh....
GodSpeed 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yeah so said MSNBC right? 😁 Trump wanted to stop travel to America from the China Virus before it even arrived. Dems like Biden, the WHO and the News Media said that was "rayciss". So it's not Trump's fault, it's the fault of the same idiots who are in charge now.
Not when they'll be allowing tens of thousands of illegals infected with COVID and God knows what else, to come in with no quarantine whatsoever.
The bioweapon "vaccine" will not stop Covid, it's already mutated making most of them obsolete. You'll have to get stuck with experimental vaccines every other month to keep up with the Chinese lab virus. I will never take the experimental bioweapon!
No it's not temporary, the technocratic overlords like Dr. Fauci have already said since last year that things are never going back to "normal". They love COVID, it gives them extraordinary powers. Your last chance for "normal" was if Trump got reelected. Now it's time for "The Great Reset".
Tourism is how you eat fool and Covid is never going to be defeated, just like the flu has never been defeated. It doesn't need to be defeated anyway because 99%+ of people survive it.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
You. Are an idiot..
GodSpeed 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
You have to think of some new insults. But I know thinking is not easy for you.
bogart 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
A bigger picture is the health of the US and whose Tourism industry is several times larger than the Bahamian tourism industry employing millions of workers. The US workers are also affected, air industry travel, shopping, hotels, cruise ship industry many associated integrated businesses affected. Getting back to health and conditions of all is the wealth to all.
Proguing 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Get ready for another round of borrowing at 10% interest this time. Next year VAT will be increased to 20% to pay for the cost of these new restrictions, and the Biden groupies will try to convince you that this is "great".
And Biden has not even started talking about opening up Cuba to US tourists. When that take place, I can already hear the minister talk about "double whammy".
It will be a miracle if the Bahamas avoids bankruptcy with this Biden administration.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Yes this is only the beginning.
banker 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
This is all so funny. Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Ingraham, back in 2012, said that the Bahamian economy needed diversification from the two pillars of Tourism and Financial Services. He proposed Technology and eCommerce as the Third Pillar of the economy. The cult PLPites and the corrupt Perry Gladstone CriscoButt voted him out in the election. Even Fweddie, the self-centred flamboyant Pee-hell-PEE minister was quoted as saying that the Sir Stafford Sands model of Tourism & Financial Services was outmoded and doing a disservice to the economy. But the stupid conservative Bahamians, who honestly did not believe that they could better themselves and their country, went for the corruption of status quo, catching the crumbs from the table of their corrupt masters as a reward for their cult and very Trumpian devotion to the party of corruption. So here we sit in a whole heap of trouble. It een Biden's fault. It een nobody's fault but our own. There were not enough patriots in our archipelago in the sun, to stand up and say that we needed to do things differently. And to the younguns -- youse payin' for the sins of the father. We held our prosperous future in our hands at one point, turned it over the criminal kleptocratic politicians who stole from us, and never held them accountable. This miserable state is our own fault, and no one elses.
johnmcntsh 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Yea, I know. It is all the fault of the United States. Why bother even letting them in? Since they are so troublesome why not just say they cannot come?
JokeyJack 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
If everyone stays at home 24/7 and starves to death, then nobody will die of Covid. It is a wonderful plan to prevent deaths.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
That's the Democrat solution! How liberal.
JokeyJack 2 hours, 1 minute ago
LOL - True. Of course, I'm just joking to point out how stupid it is.
realitycheck242 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
We are in the same boat as CUBA with this decision. Covid -19 bought the equivalent of an tourist embargo on our economy. thanks to Biden.
Clamshell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
The Bahamas is also in the same boat with England, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, Norway, Iceland, Ireland ... and the rest of the planet, you moron. And your Great Orange God could not find the Bahamas on a map. He prob’ly thought it was a suburb in Florida.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Lol...
realitycheck242 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
All of the countries you mentioned have different deversified sustainable economies. They are all first world countries. We in a dinghy like the Cubans and the countries you stated are in a cruise ship.
GodSpeed 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Covid 19 didn't bring a Tourist embargo. Government lockdowns did.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
My god! How long is it going to take to get rid of all these moronic trumpie talking points/conspiracy theories???.
Sheesh...
GodSpeed 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
What conspiracy theories?
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
If you have to ask you must be a trumpie...
DaGoobs 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Get real some of you! So which country is Biden the elected leader of? It sure ain't The Bahamas. American presidents always do what they believe is best for the USA. If there is some small or side benefit for other countries like The Bahamas, great, but we are not on the top of their minds when they are deciding policy for the USA. Trump didn't care if we lived or died and who knows if Biden cares? We have to look out for our own country and do whatever is in our own best interests to get or keep our economy going. No one else is going to do it for us. Other countries might help here or there where they can, but that depends on how well their own economy is doing.
GodSpeed 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Trump isn't the one that stopped travel to the Bahamas, we did it to ourselves. Trump knew that we had to learn to live with the virus, not destroy our way of life. It had nothing to do with "caring if people lived or died", that's how the media spun it. Biden on the other hand will lock everything down until the Bahamas tourism industry collapses.
C2B 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
People aren't vacationing because they are afraid. They are afraid of a deadly virus. This fear affects their disposition and their confidence in the future. Until this virus threat is gone, uncertainty will persist, undermining the economy. Government regulations didn't create this and they can't fix it; it's the psychology of fear.
GodSpeed 29 minutes ago
The only fear is the fear pumped by the media, mostly in the US. Most people aren't afraid of Covid that's why you have to force them into lockdowns. If people were afraid of Covid, you wouldn't need forced lockdowns, instead you'd have to beg them to come outside.
Open it up and let people travel and they'll travel just like the virus doesn't exist, just like they partied in 2020 and were called "Covidiots" by the media for not succumbing to their fear mongering. They shouldn't be afraid either, since 99%+ of people survive Covid. Covid doesn't undermine the economy, lockdowns do.
