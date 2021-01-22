Man Fined For Fake Driver's Licence

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who presented a fake driver’s licence to Road Traffic Department officials was fined $300 on Friday.

Jonathan Wells was arrested after he was accused of being in possession of a fraudulent driver’s licence on January 20.

He admitted to the offence during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court was told that the incident took place around 9am at the Road Traffic Department when Wells presented a driver’s licence bearing his name and image to a clerk. The prosecution said when checks were made in the system for the card, it was discovered that the government issued ID the defendant presented was forged. As a result, the clerk contacted police and reported the matter. When officers arrived, they arrested Wells and confiscated the fraudulent card. He was then taken to the Central Detective Unit where he declined to comment during an interview with police.

During the hearing, Wells’ attorney told the magistrate that her client was extremely remorseful for his lapse in judgement. She also said Wells was under the impression that the card was valid as he had received it from someone he trusted.

As a result, Magistrate McKinney fined the accused $300 or one month behind bars.