Six Sandilands Patients Test Positive For Virus

THE Public Hospitals Authority has confirmed that six female patients at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre’s Geriatric Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In keeping with COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the clients who tested positive have been placed in quarantine,” the PHA said.

“Additionally, SRC Employee Health Department has commenced the relevant protocols with regards to the assessment of staff and follow-through based on the results.

“All SRC staff continue to adhere to the infection control precautions and the institution continues to restrict visits at this time.”

Last August, there was a coronavirus outbreak at SRC where 23 people tested positive there.

According to the PHA at the time, the patients at SRC’s male ward caught the disease after a staff member, who worked across three wards at the institution, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday bringing the nation’s total to 8,088. Nine of those cases are in New Providence and four are in Grand Bahama.

Thirteen cases are currently in hospital. In addition to the six at SRC, there are five COVID-19 patients at the Princess Margaret Hospital, one at the South Beach Clinic and one at Doctors Hospital.

One hundred and seventy-five people have died from the disease.