Govt To Extend State Of Emergency Until May

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave notice in the House of Assembly Monday morning of his administration’s intent to extend the country’s state of emergency until May 23.
Dr Minnis told Parliament that while the country was doing well in keeping COVID-19 infections low, people were letting their guards down.
“I want to remind the Bahamian public that yes we are doing well however we are letting our guards down which can have a devastating effect on the country going forward,” he said.
He pointed to the number of funerals with attendees exceeding the amount of people allowed and Junkanoo groups engaging in rush outs as an example of people becoming too relaxed.
The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.
See Tuesday’s Tribune for more on this story.
Comments
GodSpeed 16 hours, 25 minutes ago
The State of Emergency will never be lifted. This is the new normal. Constitutional rights indefinitely suspended.
rodentos 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
you got it. It was never planned to be ever lifted.
M0J0 16 hours, 14 minutes ago
all a tactic simply all it is. Guess the government has hit a gold mine in order to continue supporting the Bahamian public.
tell_it_like_it_is 10 hours, 12 minutes ago
Utter nonsense with this endless control Minnis wants. Plus, this curfew needs to be extended to 11pm at least.
Time is really too short.
benniesun 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
repost:
"Will you walk into my parlour?" said a spider to a fly; " 'Tis the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy. The way into my parlour is up a winding stair, And I have many pretty things to shew when you are there."
.....He dragged her up his winding stair, into his dismal den, Within his little parlour — but she never came out again!
Just substitute lockdown for parlour and 'the govmin dem' for the spider and we are good to go. Lockdowns are worldwide and they are getting more restrictive. There are no plans to end the lockdowns ie they will be endless. Strangely, boosting immune systems and herd immunity seem unfashionable these days.
avidreader 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
Extended until the election in June this year. But not to worry, whichever party wins the election the pain starts soon thereafter. Salary cuts, staff reductions and increased taxes can reasonably be expected in the not too distant future. No government in its right mind will speak of such things before winning a renewed mandate to make the rules. A word to the wise is sufficient.
John 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
Hopefully this will be the last extension as corona cases have finally started to come down in the United States after months of spikes and surges. Americans are among the most active travelers in the world and once that country brings its corona numbers under control, then the world can get a grip on the virus.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
when May comes he will extend the order again. The competent Authority is drunk with power.
John 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
really? would you rather he act like Trump?
moncurcool 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Isn't that the same power Davis is after?
Dawes 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
The orders are being extended so that companies are not made to either pay severance or re-hire people. Government knows that will be a nail in the coffin for many companies which would make a quicker recovery highly unlikely. Hopefully Government is able to provide better support during these times. The orders are no doubt also being extended for crime reasons and so that the PM has the ability to lock us down if he needs to again.
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
"They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." - Benjamin Franklin
