Govt To Extend State Of Emergency Until May

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave notice in the House of Assembly Monday morning of his administration’s intent to extend the country’s state of emergency until May 23.

Dr Minnis told Parliament that while the country was doing well in keeping COVID-19 infections low, people were letting their guards down.

“I want to remind the Bahamian public that yes we are doing well however we are letting our guards down which can have a devastating effect on the country going forward,” he said.

He pointed to the number of funerals with attendees exceeding the amount of people allowed and Junkanoo groups engaging in rush outs as an example of people becoming too relaxed.

The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.

