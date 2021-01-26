‘Five To Six Bahamian Children In Need Of Surgery’

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

CONTRARY to a previous announcement, the annual Heart Ball is not being held next month.



The previous announcement made on its official website had the black-tie event slated for February 13, 2021 at the Baha Mar Resort. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions, the major fundraiser for the Sir Victor Sassoon (Bahamas) Heart Foundation will not be happening.



Instead, the Heart Ball Committee is planning a series of fundraising initiatives they hope will raise much needed money that will go towards saving the life of a child in need of heart surgery.



One of the main fundraising activities by the committee will include a virtual silent auction and raffle. More information about the event will be shared at a later date.



Chairperson of the Heart Ball committee Marilyn Cambridge said they have also sent out direct letters to donors for support.

“The ball was our major fundraiser, so because that cannot happen, we will be focusing our efforts in other ways to get support,” she said.

“We need the help and we need people to donate. We have about five to six children in need of heart surgery and without the funding they won’t able to get the life-saving surgery they need,” said Ms Cambridge.

The Sir Victor Sassoon Heart Foundation is one of the most respected charitable organisations in the Bahamas. This privately funded charity raises funds primarily through donations and from the annual Heart Ball, held each February. Through the lasting funding of Lady Evelyn



Sassoon, almost all of the overhead costs of the foundation are donated.



“So benefactors can rest assured that their donations are going to assist young patients. Over 97 cents from each dollar raised goes directly to the aid of the children,” said the Foundation.

The Heart Association is the educational arm of the Sir Victor Sassoon Heart Foundation and is focused on promoting living a healthy heart lifestyle. The Association advises the public through all available media through on aspects of heart disease, risk factors and preventative care.



Memorial donations as well as contributions in honour of successful surgeries are all welcome. The Foundation needs the support of the public to continue its record of assistance to children.



Contact 327-0807 for additional information.

