Johnson - I Was The Victim

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOUTH and Central Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson broke his silence yesterday to say he expects a man who allegedly attacked him last week to be charged in the Magistrate’s Court with causing harm.

Mr Johnson said he was attacked while leaving a private home in Coral Harbour on January 16. It was his first public comment on the matter. He said in a statement yesterday that he reported the matter to the Airport Police Station and that officers subsequently arrested the man. He said he is the “victim” in the matter.

“Every member of the public has the right to walk about in a safe and non-threatening environment,” he said.

The altercation has been subject to considerable social media speculation in the last week. But Mr Johnson said he committed no criminal act and condemns violence, especially violence against women.

“Political mischief makers have suggested that I resign over this most unfortunate incident,” he said. “There is no reason for me to step down from my parliamentary duties as I am the victim in this matter.”

Asked about the matter yesterday, police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said: “I’m aware that Mr Hank Johnson is not being prosecuted. However, I’ve not been able to confirm if and when a suspect is going to court.”

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle reportedly told the Nassau Guardian last week that Mr Johnson’s wife filed a counter complaint of assault against him. At the time, he said the wife’s complaint is under investigation.