Johnson - I Was The Victim

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
SOUTH and Central Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson broke his silence yesterday to say he expects a man who allegedly attacked him last week to be charged in the Magistrate’s Court with causing harm.
Mr Johnson said he was attacked while leaving a private home in Coral Harbour on January 16. It was his first public comment on the matter. He said in a statement yesterday that he reported the matter to the Airport Police Station and that officers subsequently arrested the man. He said he is the “victim” in the matter.
“Every member of the public has the right to walk about in a safe and non-threatening environment,” he said.
The altercation has been subject to considerable social media speculation in the last week. But Mr Johnson said he committed no criminal act and condemns violence, especially violence against women.
“Political mischief makers have suggested that I resign over this most unfortunate incident,” he said. “There is no reason for me to step down from my parliamentary duties as I am the victim in this matter.”
Asked about the matter yesterday, police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said: “I’m aware that Mr Hank Johnson is not being prosecuted. However, I’ve not been able to confirm if and when a suspect is going to court.”
Police Commissioner Paul Rolle reportedly told the Nassau Guardian last week that Mr Johnson’s wife filed a counter complaint of assault against him. At the time, he said the wife’s complaint is under investigation.
Comments
stislez 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Ya get catch dutty, don't try play no victim na.
TalRussell 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
The rights, privileges, and immunities of those elected to the House are not meant to be taken as any privilege offered as protection against such actions whilst occurring off of and away from the floor of the House.
More so, no provision offers protection should a pissed-off spouse, threatens brungs counter-charges. That most definitely is not even close being a constitutional finite protection.
Not a first encounter with controversy that the Comrade MP has encountered. Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote cannot just be making such nonsense up. Shake twice for Not?
