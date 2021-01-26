Man Is Accused Of Killing Teenage Girl

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was yesterday charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenage girl whose lifeless body was discovered with severe blunt force injuries last week.

Fred Lloyd appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of causing the death of 19-year-old Kendise Smith on January 18.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 4pm that day, Smith’s body was found unresponsive on a property situated on South Creek Close off Marshall Road West. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the northwestern corner of the property. There they found the body of the victim lying on the ground with severe blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Due to the nature of the offence, Lloyd was not required to enter a plea during his arraignment.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to March 25 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the interim, the accused, who is represented by attorney Ian Cargill, was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.