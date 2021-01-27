Man Discharged After Family Row

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAGISTRATE yesterday discharged an Andros man who threatened to harm his uncle during an argument over land late last year.

Emerson McQueen, 38, was arrested after he told his uncle he would “put one in him” during a verbal altercation on Christmas Day. The court was told that the complainant got into an argument with McQueen at his residence. The prosecution said his uncle became fearful for his life. After he requested police action, McQueen was arrested. When questioned in custody, the accused denied the allegations.

However, when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday, McQueen admitted the offence.

He also told the magistrate he only committed the act because his uncle wanted to take all of the land, but it belonged to his father.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate Vogt-Evans told McQueen she would let him go with a warning.

“In a civil society, you can’t go around saying things like that,” she told him before dismissing his case.

Yesterday, another man who was accused of assaulting his girlfriend was also discharged with a warning.

Police arrested Topaz Baillou, 21, after he pushed his girlfriend during an argument at her residence on January 18. After the young woman filed a complaint, Bailiou was arrested. In an interview with police at a nearby station, he owned up to his actions and said the incident occurred after he confronted his girlfriend about alleged cheating.

After he pleaded guilty to one count of assault, he was warned to be of good behaviour.