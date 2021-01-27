‘Tourism Jobs? I’M Optimistic’: Foulkes Surprises With Upbeat Forecast While Sector Braces For Crisis

By LEANDRA ROLLE
DESPITE the country’s economic fall-out from COVID-19, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes says he feels very optimistic “about the employment situation,” especially as it relates to the country’s tourism industry.
Pointing to several hotel properties’ upcoming reopening dates, the minister told reporters yesterday: “I want to say that I am very optimistic about the employment situation in The Bahamas, especially the touristic sector.
“We got notifications from Sandals that their hotel in Exuma will be opening at the end of February and the hotels here in Nassau would be opening the end of March. That is almost good news for almost a thousand employees at Sandals. We also got notifications that Baha Mar will be opening their other two hotels – the Rosewood and the SLS at the beginning of March. So, Baha Mar will be completely open and that is extremely good news.”
This comes as some properties are seeing a drop in bookings following US President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new quarantine requirement for travellers entering the United States.
On Monday, Atlantis announced plans to furlough more of its employees due to increasing cancellations, making it the second time in a month the major resort has sent staff back home since reopening in December 2020.
Speaking to The Tribune on Monday, president of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU), Darrin Woods said Atlantis told union representatives it “got a lot of cancellations” after President Biden’s quarantine announcement last week.
Atlantis representatives declined to discuss the furlough on Monday, but Mr Foulkes told reporters yesterday the move has affected some 200 staff.
Still, he added the employment level at the major resort still remains the same. He also said officials are hopeful they will be able to re-engage those same employees by the end of the next month.
“With respect to Atlantis, the employment level at Atlantis remains the same,” Mr Foulkes said. “There’s no change in terms of the employment level. Atlantis has informed me that at the Royal Towers, they have furloughed approximately 200 employees, but they have re-engaged approximately 200 employees at The Cove.
“So, in terms of the employment level at Atlantis, there is no change. I am also advised by Atlantis that the spring break which is depending on which university begins around the end of February and goes from anywhere to three to four weeks, that they’re optimistic that they will be able to reopen the Royal Towers and re-engage those 200 employees by the end of February.”
Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has already said that officials will seek an exemption for the new quarantine requirement, similar to the one sought for the US’ new testing policy which came in effect today.
However, The Bahamas has not yet been successful in its attempts to persuade US authorities in either matter.
KapunkleUp 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
I'm optimistic about winning the lottery but it ain't happen yet either. DF needs to embrace the real world and deal with it.
tribanon 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
Dion has always been full of nothing but shiit. Most of us have known that only too well for decades. There really was no need for him to open his mouth and confirm it.
John 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Biden’s $15.00 an hour minimum wage is a job killer and will lead to inflation. The smaller and medium size businesses that are the drivers of the economy are going to be hurt the most.. inflation coupled with high unemployment can lead to a recession. Recession means less tourists. During recession people who are employed spend less because they lack job security.
C2B 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Did you complain when the Fed started buying from corporate bonds causing an inflation in the cost of stocks and real estate? Welfare for the rich, ever popular, is the American way. The US is a Corporatocracy and the top 8 people have as much as the bottom half of the planet. All talk of socialism is propaganda plain and simple.
John 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
My post is not a complaint but a keen observation tand advice to Dion Folkes. Simply that any plans for tourism or expectations for future performance, should take into account, changes in policy in the US that will impact the US economy and, hence tourism. The points you make in reference to my post are pointless.
happyfly 59 minutes ago
Are you speculating that there could be a recession ???
John 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
This government may have to address the question of minimum wage in the near future, probably before Elections. If it used minimum wage as a mechanism to garner votes rather than being realistic and considering the needs of the workers as well as the ability of employers and companies, it will do irreparable damage to the economy that extend beyond the following election. The main economic issue in this country is not minimum wage, but the high cost of living. Reduce the cost of living and you automatically increase the disposable income of every single person that lives or consumes in the country.
tribanon 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Let's think about this. To reduce the cost of living we would have to kick the Communist Chinese and the politicians they have corrupted out of our country. No, sorry, not likely to happen.
TalRussell 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Ever wonder where did the saying a Comrade Dion watched pot never boils into paycheques comes from?
Shakehead a quick once for Upyeahvote cannot just be making such nonsense up. Twice for not?
