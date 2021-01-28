Johnson ‘Attacker’ In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE man who was accused of attacking South and Central Eleuthera MP Stephen “Hank” Johnson was yesterday arraigned in Magistrate’s Court.

Alexander Williamson, 43, was accused of assaulting and threatening to kill Mr Johnson on January 16.

Earlier this week, the Eleuthera MP released a statement alleging he was attacked while leaving a private home in Coral Harbour that day.

The altercation has been subject to considerable social media speculation in the last week. But Mr Johnson said he committed no criminal act and condemns violence, especially violence against women.

Last week, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told The Nassau Guardian that Mr Johnson’s wife filed a counter complaint of assault against him. At the time, he said the wife’s complaint was under investigation. Mr Johnson has not been charged in the matter.

During Williamson’s arraignment before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday, he denied both allegations.

As a result, the case was adjourned to April 7 for trial.

The accused was granted $3,000 bail in the interim.

He was also advised not to interfere with any of the witnesses involved in the case.

His attorney, Wayne Munroe, QC, noted that all of the witnesses, except one, were police officers.