Updated: Man Dies After Shooting Off Soldier Road

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident off Soldier Road that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

A relative identified the deceased as 21-year-old Lamar Moss.

According to police, shortly after 7pm officers received reports that a shooting incident had occurred on Mall Drive.

Responding officers were told two males were seated in a vehicle in front of a residence when the occupant of a small vehicle approached them and discharged a firearm in their direction, injuring one of the men.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle where he later died.

Moss’ sister, who did not want to be named, said he was at a friend’s house when he was shot. She said her brother was shot last December at the same address.

“I heard he just went to get his food, but I’m not sure what exactly happened,” she explained.

She could not say why her brother was targeted previously, but guessed it was a case of mistaken identity.

“He ain’t no saint, but I don’t think he was involved in nothing,” she said. “ A lot of people was saying around (that time) it wasn’t for him.”

The 21-year-old was described by his sister as someone who would get along with anybody in the family. The two last spoke on Saturday and she recalled he was in good spirits.

“The only thing I really called him for was I wanted my car to (get cleaned) so I was talking to him asking him where he would’ve been so I could come to him,” she said.

After his death, she found out he was supposed to move to Freeport on Monday to live with her aunt.

“She wanted her husband to teach him a trade,” she said, while becoming emotional about the fact that her brother was on the cusp of starting a new chapter in his life before he was killed. “They didn’t want nobody to know so they tell him just keep it a secret until Monday.”

Moss is the ninth person to be killed this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).