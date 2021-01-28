Teacher On Sex Charge

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A 63-year-old male teacher was yesterday charged in a Freeport court with one count of indecent assault.

Reynold Christopher Robinson, a teacher at Jack Hayward Senior High School, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Yesterday, the accused was granted bail in the sum of $3,500 and ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet. He is also to sign in at Freeport’s Central Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The trial in this matter is expected to begin on March 17.