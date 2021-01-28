Vaccine Rollout Will Be Major Challenge

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “one of the greatest logistical challenges” the country has ever faced.

“Which vaccines will be used and exactly when they will arrive in (the) country is still being worked out,” he said yesterday during a House of Assembly debate on extending the state of emergency.

He also announced that unemployment benefits have been extended to the end of February, noting they may be extended further.

He also revealed the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will move The Bahamas down from a Level 4 Travel Health Notice to a Level 3 Health Notice following a reassessment.

“We will, I believe, be moved to Level 3, because the CDC sees how much progress we have made and are convinced that we will continue to be vigilant,” he said.

A Level 3 Travel Health Notice advises US residents to avoid non-essential travel.

The practical implications of the advisory change on the tourism sector are unclear since the CDC currently recommends that everyone who travels to a country with a Level 2, Level 3 or Level 4 travel health notice quarantine for seven days on arrival back in the US.

In addition US President Joe Biden has announced all international travellers will have to quarantine on arrival.

Dr Minnis said the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, led by Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, will hold a press conference next week to give details about the vaccine distribution plan and an update on the vaccines.

With help from the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation, The Bahamas, he said, has secured enough doses to vaccinate 20 percent of the population once the vaccine becomes available.

“The Bahamas is also looking into accessing vaccines through the African Medical Supplies Platform (ASMP) via CARICOM,” he said. “The government has also made direct contact with providers of approved vaccines. I wish to assure Bahamians that the vaccines approved for use in The Bahamas have met the strict and rigorous standards of the World Health Organisation.”

He added: “To ensure all Bahamians and residents who choose to take the vaccine can be vaccinated safely and quickly, extensive plans are underway to ensure a safe and effective rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout The Bahamas.

“The national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will be one of the greatest logistical challenges that the country has ever undertaken.”

The distribution plan, he said, will cover “distribution at the national, district and Family Island levels; training and capacity building; implementation of an electronic immunisation registry; administration of the COVID-19 vaccine; vaccine logistics and storage management; communications and social mobilisation; and monitoring and supervision.”

Minister of Health Renward Wells has previously said cold storage equipment needed to preserve the vaccines will be in the country shortly.

Dr Minnis also announced his administration is planning to allow government workers to return to government offices in a process that could begin as early as February 1.

He defended the extension of the Emergency Powers Order to May 23 as well, saying the order is a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic.

“The availability of these emergency orders is like having life-saving measures such as medicine, equipment and personnel at a hospital,” he said.

“A hospital has intensive care units, accident and emergency, oxygen supplies, painkillers, antibiotics and other medicine and emergency supplies waiting in ready for whatever emergency arises and at whatever time of the day or night.

“While all of these measures may not be used by an individual, they are there in case of an emergency.

“This is why doctors are on stand-by to perform surgery or other life-saving measures and operations.

“The emergency orders are similar. While many of them may not be used, they are there in case of an emergency. The measures are there in case our COVID numbers go up quickly.

“People don’t prepare for a hurricane after it comes or is right at your doorstep.

“The reason we prepare for hurricanes, including getting together food and medical supplies, sandbags, candles and batteries, and boarding up homes and buildings, is in case the hurricane hits,” he said.