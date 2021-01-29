Bailed Over Deadly Crash At Christmas

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A man who was accused of causing a three-car collision that claimed the lives of a married couple on Christmas night was yesterday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Last week, Alexander Butler, 33, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with two counts of killing in the course of dangerous driving, after the prosecution alleged that he drove his vehicle on West Bay Street in a manner dangerous to the public, which ultimately led to the deaths of Brent and Eulona Johnson.

At the time, Butler was also charged for driving a car while he was not covered against third party risk insurance.

During his first court appearance, the accused denied causing the couple’s death through reckless driving, but admitted to driving without third party risk insurance.

He returned to court yesterday for a bail hearing.

After the prosecution had no objections to him being released prior to his trial, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt granted Butler $12,000 bail with two sureties.

The magistrate also dealt with Butler’s sole guilty plea and fined the accused $250 for driving without third party risk insurance.

She said the fine was the maximum penalty that could be imposed for the offence as outlined in the regulations of the Road Traffic Department.

Butler returns to court on September 1 for the opening of his trial.