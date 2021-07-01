Be Alert For Possible Tropical Storm Elsa

METEOROLOGISTS are warning to be on the alert for the possible formation of a tropical storm.

The disturbance was last night located over the central Atlantic far to the east of the Windward Islands, but was expected to become better organised and become Tropical Storm Elsa overnight or today.

The path of the storm has the potential to affect The Bahamas, although it’s central course takes it across Dominica and Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the US said: “The tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles and tropical storm conditions are expected beginning late Thursday night in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands.

“Heavy rainfall will move quickly across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, on Friday. Isolated flash flooding and mudslides are possible.”

This would be the first named storm to affect the Caribbean region this season, and could affect the south-eastern Bahamas by early next week.

The NHC said: “There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and the south-eastern Bahamas through early next week. Interests in these areas should monitor the system’s progress and updates to the forecast.”

The NHC also warned of possible impact to Florida, but said it was too soon to determine what that might be.

