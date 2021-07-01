Cane Toads Are Back - And On The Move

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CANE toad sightings have re-emerged in parts of New Providence, officials revealed yesterday.

“Residents and business establishments in the northern and central areas of New Providence are advised that sightings of the invasive cane toad have been reported in nearby communities,” the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources said in a statement.

The statement was issued in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Health and the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning.

Officials provided a few pointers in dealing with the animals.

“It must be noted that the handling of cane toads with bare hands should be discouraged as the venom produced from these animals is an irritant to the skin. Ingestion of the venom is also toxic to humans and deadly to pets.

“Assistance is needed by the public to limit the spread of these animals by removing sitting water sources and forming a chemical barrier around properties and within landscapes. A chemical barrier can be created by using a spray solution composed of two cups of Dettol/Savlon to one cup of water. Please be advised that early morning and late evenings are the best times to spray the solution.

“Be advised that pets that have had direct contact with a cane toad should be taken immediately to your local veterinarian. Signs of direct contact include salivation, frothing at the mouth, red slimy gums, vomiting and tremors.”

If you see a cane toad or have any questions or concerns, the statement advised persons to contact the Department of Agriculture at (242) 325-1173 or the Department of Environmental Health at (242) 322-8037 or use the “BESTPROTECT242” app to notify the government of the presence of the toads.

In August 2020, it was reported that the Bahamas National Trust in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Environmental Health and the BEST Commission had captured 392 toads as of July 21.

Scott Johnson, science officer for avian and terrestrial Matters at Bahamas National Trust, previously told The Tribune the species was first discovered in Lyford Cay in 2013.

“These cane toads are toxic,” he said in a previous interview. “They produce bufotoxin which is a potent toxin that affects the heart. It can be problematic to humans. And, the creatures that are most at risk are native wildlife and pets, especially dogs.”