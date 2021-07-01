Editorial: Unsolved Murder At Government House

WHO killed Petty Officer Percival Perpall and attempted to kill two more Marines at Government House in 2019?

That is a question that remains unanswered after Able Seaman Jevon Seymour was found not guilty yesterday of murdering his superior officer. He was also cleared of trying to kill Marine Seamen Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming.

So that leaves us with the reality that someone was able to enter the guard room protecting the highest office in the land, shoot an officer multiple times and leave him for dead, and escape the scene, never to be held accountable in the eyes of the law.

At the time, Attorney General Carl Bethel said: “The fact that the apparent murder took place on the hallowed ground of Government House, the historical and perpetual centre of our nation state and the official residence of Her Excellency the Governor General, our head of state, and also allegedly amongst members of her security details – is also particularly disturbing.

“We trust that all relevant agencies will in due course take necessary steps to ensure that the law is upheld and that all necessary steps are taken to improve the security of Government House, if it is found that there was in fact any lapses in security.”

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson at the time said that the perpetrator was “pursued by alert marines, however he made good his escape”.

Able Seaman Seymour was later arrested, and charged, but he said he had been at a Valley Boys Junkanoo party before later attending a concert at Breezes resort.

So who did it? A breach of security at one of the most important locations in the country has not gone unpunished for more than two years, and this acquittal puts us back to square one in trying to establish who is responsible.

More than that, how weak was the security at the location? Why have we not been inundated with video footage and camera images showing the incident and of the perpetrator approaching and departing the scene?

Businesses up and down the land have security cameras – are Downtown stores better equipped than our highest offices?

In the wake of the killing, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames talked of the formation of a special committee to look at procedures and practices. An update on that committee’s findings and the changes made as a result would be appropriate.

As it stands, the killer who breached security to murder one officer and attempt to murder two more is no closer to being behind bars than two years ago.

There are obvious questions for the current Police Commissioner, Paul Rolle, in the wake of the not guilty verdict, but the first one is simple: What next?

Stamps a lifesaver

The president of Super Value, Rupert Roberts, has long operated a scheme at his stores where you get stamps every time you buy something. You put the stamps on a card and after a while use them to pay for some of the products you buy instead of cash. It’s a little reward for loyal customers and, as Mr Roberts pointed out yesterday, it can be a vital resource when cash is tight.

Mr Roberts has noted that he is seeing “more and more” shoppers relying on the food stamps to shop. That is now – and he has already warned that people are likely to see price increases by Christmas because of rising costs globally.

The stories his customers tell also show the situation many are experiencing in the pandemic. One talks of previously saving up the stamps for the holidays but now needing to use them more often because she and her husband don’t have as much work. Another talks of having to scrape up stamps to get milk or eggs.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the rush of tourism bookings we are starting to experience – but not everyone is feeling the economic benefits yet.

Our neighbours, our families, our friends – many of them are still a little short, some a lot short. Perhaps if you have some stamps of your own that you’re not using, you might want to pass them on to those who do need that little extra.