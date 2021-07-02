Armed Man Shot By Police

AN armed man was shot by police before 8pm last night.

Details were limited last night however police said the man was taken to hospital. His condition was not known up to press time.

The incident took place at 4th Street, Coconut Grove, according to an initial report from police.

Last week, a bystander was shot by police as they pursued an armed suspect in the area of Amos Ferguson Street. The woman was taken to hospital where she was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier in June, police killed a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and shot a young man who followed him.

Cell phone video of the incident showed at least three police officers on the roof of a house shooting down at the suspect as bystanders assembled in the area.

At least 19 shots could be heard in the clip.