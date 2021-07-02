Police Find Firearms, Ammunition In Abandoned Building

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police discovered firearms and ammunition in an abandoned building in the Lucaya area on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the discovery was made shortly after 11am by officers of the Flying Squad Unit.

According to information received, officers went to an abandoned building on Albacore Drive where they searched a pile of discarded appliances.

ASP Rolle said while checking an old television they found wrapped in a white t-shirt, a black and brown .9mm Berretta pistol, with a magazine containing three live rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made and investigations are continuing into this matter.