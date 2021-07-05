Four More Women Die From Covid

HEALTH officials have reported four new deaths from COVID-19.

The deaths of the four women all from New Providence occurred last month.

A woman, 51, died on June 26; a 56-year-old died on June 24; a woman, 57, died June 10 and the final fatality was a 78-year-old woman on June 30. These deaths have taken the COVID-19 death toll to 250.

Additionally, there have been 146 new COVID-19 cases so far this month.

There were 73 cases reported on July 1, while 33 were reported on July 2 and 40 new cases were reported on Saturday, July 3.

Overall, the country has recorded 12,881 cases. This includes 953 cases recorded in June, 1,380 in May and 1,177 in April.

The numbers come as officials continue to push vaccinations as the path out of the third wave of the pandemic.

At a church service yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said vaccinations are “doubly important” with the emergence of the rapid spread of the Delta variant around the world. The strain is said to be more infectious.

“We will only stop this pandemic through vaccinations,” Dr Minnis said. “We need a large number of Bahamians vaccinated. To those of you still considering whether or not you will take the shots, take note of how dangerous the Delta variant is.

“It has led to the collapse of hospital systems in a number of countries. We all saw on television what it did to our fellow Commonwealth country of India, who was so gracious to give us our first vaccines.

“I want each of you to be safe from this deadly virus. I strongly recommend that you get

vaccinated so that you are protected,” he said.

At last report, 57 people were in hospital receiving treatment for the disease.

Health officials have continuously urged Bahamians not to let their guards down, but escalating numbers suggest otherwise.