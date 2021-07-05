Four More Women Die From Covid

HEALTH officials have reported four new deaths from COVID-19.
The deaths of the four women all from New Providence occurred last month.
A woman, 51, died on June 26; a 56-year-old died on June 24; a woman, 57, died June 10 and the final fatality was a 78-year-old woman on June 30. These deaths have taken the COVID-19 death toll to 250.
Additionally, there have been 146 new COVID-19 cases so far this month.
There were 73 cases reported on July 1, while 33 were reported on July 2 and 40 new cases were reported on Saturday, July 3.
Overall, the country has recorded 12,881 cases. This includes 953 cases recorded in June, 1,380 in May and 1,177 in April.
The numbers come as officials continue to push vaccinations as the path out of the third wave of the pandemic.
At a church service yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said vaccinations are “doubly important” with the emergence of the rapid spread of the Delta variant around the world. The strain is said to be more infectious.
“We will only stop this pandemic through vaccinations,” Dr Minnis said. “We need a large number of Bahamians vaccinated. To those of you still considering whether or not you will take the shots, take note of how dangerous the Delta variant is.
“It has led to the collapse of hospital systems in a number of countries. We all saw on television what it did to our fellow Commonwealth country of India, who was so gracious to give us our first vaccines.
“I want each of you to be safe from this deadly virus. I strongly recommend that you get
vaccinated so that you are protected,” he said.
At last report, 57 people were in hospital receiving treatment for the disease.
Health officials have continuously urged Bahamians not to let their guards down, but escalating numbers suggest otherwise.
whogothere 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
Sad for these folks and their families - but 4 deaths over month is a far cry from an emergency and them reporting all on a single day to push vaccines is a little off putting to put it bluntly. The data is slowly coming in and as suspected efficacy is plunging of even the Pfizer vaccine...the those that are fully vaccinated are becoming a larger portion of those seriously sick...
https://fortune.com/2021/07/05/israel...">https://fortune.com/2021/07/05/israel...
Pfizer is basically down to 65% against the delta variant and while the AZ seems to be holding it's own for now...for how long is unknown...Ultimately lower the efficacy the higher portion of the population needs to inoculated to achieve HIT.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...">https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
Irrespective this entire saga lends credence to thought that Vaccines don't do much other than to force a cycle of viral evolution like they do with flu..but sadly our personal freedoms are caught in the undercarriage of this cycle..expect booster shots for the booster shots for the booster shots..war against the virus becomes as about meaningful as a war against terror..both come with an agenda that may not be your own but will be for your own good..but all they need from you is your compliance.
becks 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
Yes the article from Israel shows that efficacy of Pfizer in preventing infection has dropped....but more importantly from the same article..."At the same time, protection against hospitalization and serious illness remained strong. From May 2 to June 5, the efficacy rate in preventing hospitalization was 98.2%, compared with 93% from June 6 to July 3. A similar decline in the rate was recorded for the vaccine’s efficiency in preventing serious illness among people who had been inoculated."
tribanon 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
The number of breakthrough cases, i.e. vaccinated people still getting infected with the Wuhan virus, is now so prevalent that Pfizer, Moderna and J&J have all been 'forced' to publicly reveal their experimental vaccines only provide protection for a limited period of time, up to about eight months, with much lower efficacy rates against some of the more aggressive variants developing in response to the vaccination process itself.
And testing of people who have been fully vaccinated people within the eight month window has revealed that they remain very capable carriers and spreaders of the Wuhan virus and its variants even though they themselves typically show little if any of the usual symptoms within that time window. This of course has big pharma singing the virtues of booster after booster after booster with dollar signs in their eyes and the sound of ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching in their ears.
Meanwhile, those who have been infected and recovered from the original Wuhan virus or one of its more aggressive variants seem to be among the most resilient to future infections for an indefinite period of time. It certainly would seem something very untoward and perhaps devious is going on with these warp speed developed experimental vaccines. Oh well, the proof will come with the passage of time and any long term side effects that begin to manifest themselves among the jabbed population.
whogothere 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yes exactly and protection staying power is probably more like 6 months...but the truly interesting fact is that natural immunity far surpasses that of the protection offered from the vaccine..the CDC has had to acknowledge that there have been over 4000 breakthrough hospitalisations/death up until July (they stopped counting breakthrough cases conveniently after it hit 10k in the quarter of the year) but re-infections are essentially non-existent. In the first year of the pandemic - there were 35 confirmed - IN THE WHOLE WORLD.
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n99">https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n99
Stupid question - Why isn't the government pushing for a free seropravetlence study to establish who has the disease antibodies and thus better equate the true distance from enigmatic HIT and when it's 'safe' to stop...? It's almost like they like enforcing their will and control on the Bahamian public...
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
99% of people hospitalized with covid are unvaccinated. The vaccines work. Period.
whogothere 41 minutes ago
proud you missed the point old chap - the vaccine work for limited amount of time but loose their efficacy - the flu it's basically good for a year...this half cooked batch of emergency drugs it's a best 6 months..As June their have been 92,000 infection from the delta virus in the UK 117 deaths (that gives you an idea of how deadly this thing is (not very) but only 44 were unvaccinated or handed received a single dose of the vaccine...Virus evolve buddy and this one is moving faster that vaccines lucky the mortality rate is low...
https://assets.publishing.service.gov...">https://assets.publishing.service.gov...
baclarke 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Interesting. The delta variant is showing us what to expect in terms of our future with covid vaccinations, which seems like it will be in the same vain as the flu shot. Our government is so foolish that they do not require any type of testing for vaccinated individuals because they are too concerned about the unvaccinated. It doesn't take a genius to understand that only the unvaccinated will test positive for covid under those conditions.... However, these same "vaccinated" persons will be bringing the Delta strain (and who knows whatever other strains) with them from abroad. Hope you guys are ready for "vaccination day". Have fun with that super spreader event.
TalRussell 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
The PLP shouldn't be acting like General Election victory is a certainty, and not requiring a grindin' step-by-step fight.
Comrade Brave has yet to confront that health officials occasionally report on deaths but have not held a COVID briefing since April, yes?
M0J0 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
7.5 million made on just testing. Doctors Hospital is showing us why emergency powers cant done. The vaccine has no real benefit, hence I cant see why its being forced on all. I will always stick with the point that if this virus was soo bad testing would be free just like the aids testing.
John 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
A new trend is developing where persons are getting more than the recommended doses of vaccines. Some are taking one brand then switching to another. And some are taking additional doses of the same vaccine. Dr Fauci says the science does not support this practice and persons may be engaging in risky behavior. And, yes the breakthrough cases are increasing. Fauci believes there could be serval reasons for this. One is that vaccinated persons may become ‘careless’ and become exposed to different variants of the corona virus. And eventually these variants will overcome the vaccines and the person will become ill. Another explanation is that a vaccinated persons accumulates less of the corona mucus in his nostrils. And so they will show less symptoms of the virus. But there is an accumulation in the person’s lungs and so eventually they will become ill. By this time there may be severe damage to other internal organs.
TalRussell 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Who is AtlasVisa, yes?
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Make the vaccines mandatory. Time to stop playing with these fools. Make it law and lets move on. Screw em...
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
@ComradeProud, soon the unvaccinated, goin' run smack into being placed on many countries, Subject Severe Penalty Of Imprisonment, Do Not Aid The Unvaccinated Persons To Make Their Way To We Country's Borders, yes?
DontAssume 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
@proudloudandfnm, The only thing you can be "Proud" about is your stupidity!
whogothere 40 minutes ago
Yep thats one way to lose an election..Cruise ship won't even enforce it coz they ll loose 50% of their customers..
