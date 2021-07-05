Independence Plan Strikes Wrong Note

By EARYEL BOWLEG
SOME Bahamian performers are upset over plans for this year’s Independence Day celebration, which allegedly leaves out a mixture of top local secular acts in favour of a Christian theme.
In a letter addressed to Mark Humes, the chairman of the Independence Secretariat, concerns were voiced about the issue.
“As you are aware, due to the pandemic, this past year has been challenging for entertainers, and employment has dropped to an all time low,” the letter said. “We look forward to the festivals and the independence celebrations for regular employment and an opportunity for us to showcase our talent….
“Hence, it has come as a surprise and extremely disconcerting to discover that this year’s celebration will not be using the top secular and gospel performers.”
“Adding insult to injury, we are told that the songs being used are not locally written or produced material. Is this saying that our material is not good enough to celebrate our own independence?”
When contacted, Mr Humes explained that this year’s celebration is about a Christian message, particularly where the country is this year after all its citizens have been through.
“One aspect of who we are is rooted in our religious belief - we’re a Christian nation. So, this is the aspect, we’re paying homage to that aspect of who we are as Bahamians this year in the celebration,” Mr Humes said.
“We’ve done secular. Had secular - highlighted it for the last four years. I think at least one year we can pay reverence to who we are as a people, Christian people - a Christian nation… I really hope people don’t take offence to the fact that you know we want to be able to do that at a time like this and pay reverence to God…”
Asked if the music will be locally written or produced material, he explained the songs being used are “universal” religious songs with a message.
“What we’re doing this year is nothing new (or) unusual. So I hope people don’t try to frame it as something against Bahamian culture…When we look at the songs we sang before when we go to our churches, these aren’t Bahamian songs either. When you go to the Methodist church, there aren’t many Bahamian songs that we sing but they’re all songs that we embrace.”
In the letter to Mr Humes, the artists noted the celebration being God focused but said it could be inclusive of secular artists as well.
“While we support the idea in giving thanks to God for His blessings over the past year, we believe that this could have been accomplished with songs and performances by the top local gospel and secular artists in a very artistic fashion and to the satisfaction of the general Bahamian public,” the letter stated.
mandela 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
The Bahamas is nothing but a confused country, at one point they're allowing the RAINBOW flag to fly freely then the following month they're talking about our Independence celebrations being about a Christian message and eluding to the fact that we are a Christian nation, talk about being CONFUSED.
stislez 13 hours, 7 minutes ago
Wat f**king Christian nation bro! Yall still on dis white man bible and belief system? All dat damn offering and tithes yall been giving over the years.....did the church assist bahamians throughout the pandemic? Is the church helping keep people lights on, is the church helping the people in abaco recover? What about all the people who was living in they car an ting, is the church helping to find a place for them? WTF is the church doing? Yall insane! Umm yall forget christopher colombus was a catholic? The white man dem came and build missionaries and brain wash people bout jesus smh. I can't believe people aint question shit yet. How could you have a country calling themselves a christian nation when the indigenous people who inhabited these island didn't have no bible or this christian concept of god. A nation means the people! And what did christopher colombus do? Kill off most of the african indians cuz dey een wan accept the catholic crap an way of life, among other things. Sad ting is the people still prayin to dis god for some type change, please tell me if its getting any better in the bahamas so called christian nation? Is the white man god smiling down and blessing the bahamas and bahamians for being so devote? What quality of life are most living in rite now? How much food on your table? Has violence not reach your door step? Dese man dem is talk bout christian nation christian nation like they had a choice to pick which one we want be!....SMH........CHRISTIANITY WAS FORCED ON THE INHABITANT OF THE BAHAMAS AND THE SLAVES CHRISTOPHER COLOMBUS BRING THERE!
Dawes 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
What if you are Christian via the Ethiopian Orthodox church. Based in Ethiopia, with Ethiopia being the second oldest country to be Christian after Armenia. Or does that church not count?
stislez 12 hours, 37 minutes ago
If they believe christ died for their sins, and that through him is the only way to God i don't see the difference in none.
Dawes 12 hours, 34 minutes ago
I'm really just pointing out that whilst the Anglican and Catholic church is a European Christian religion, there are other Christian religions from Africa which are older then those two, but you seem to be able to write them off too.
Clamshell 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
Uh …
M0J0 13 hours, 1 minute ago
This Gov. ceases to amaze me. I wont be surprise if they aint paying for some international Christian artist.
stislez 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Bey people out here paying for faith! Do you know how much people i see out here suffering but still erry sunday they going to church with something to give. They don't even have it to give themselves, their kids or help a REAL PERSON but they faithfully give to the church. That is crazy to me its like they blind jed, they life aint improving by far yet they faith in christ grow stronger. I guess that was one of the objective of the white men. They have you believing that you going to get rewarded by goin to heaven for all your suffering. Meanwhile they plunder your countries wealth and devide it amonst themselves. Yall saying look at the rich fools who will never make it to see god face, while they looking at yall saying look at such a poor people who will never realise that whats stolen from them will never be given back, their african culture, their concept of god, their language, their name, their sense of family and structure in the home, their women hair, the respect for the leader of their household, the importance of the elders in their family that facilitates the passing down of knowledge, the importance of community, the communication of the spirit thru music, the rituals, the sacrifices, all they knew is now gone.
benniesun 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
@stislez - I agree with you; however, the bible is a spell book and it has our people under its spell. Anyone under its spell cannot be trusted to develop a righteous discernment and to live by that righteous discernment. Their minds are fragmented and opened to possession and evil demonic activities. The spellbound carpenterites cannot be trusted to do the right things.
John 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
So what is your alternative to Christianity.? most (black) people are only fed baby food religion. They don't get into the meat of the true word. You say it is a white man religion, but what does the bible say will happen to descendants of slaves after all the slaves have 'gone to sleep,' And what will happen to those countries (that strange land meaning the US and the other countries that kept slaves for over 400 years) and continue to abuse their descendants even today?
Sickened 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
LOL! Christian nation? ROFL
TalRussell 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
You shall judge them on general election day for their many sins!
Tis late in the mandate a scorching flammable sinful act, by all and sundry, who has freely chosen to remain servants red party's governance** to conveniently put on facial paint makeup as a Sunday morning Christian, yes? .
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
WELL, doc did get rid of this man. who knows why?
truetruebahamian 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Friggin right! Christianity is only one belief! I embrace all!
truetruebahamian 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
We lost big time with the Pindling and PLP traitors, and the doc Minnis. He should be put to sleep like Davis- a bunch of rich rats feeding off the carcasses of the uneducated and easily persuaded rough public. Let's blame everything on the white people who were here before them, the Chinese and the Greek Bahamians who contributed so very much to our history. Listen - if there are two brothers with equal resources - one breeds two children an educates them, the other has ten and outside children and disregards their state of future progress, the jealousy from their progeny will form division. All for me, Baby has killed the Bahamas and the possible dreams. I have no interest in Independence as it was only designed to benefit fewer that what would have been true future for us before. I will celebrate our situe before the exercise of independence.
TalRussell 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Or, could be a case where the Fort Charlotte House-elected Red MP Mark Humes. is playing around with the Leader of the Sunday Morning In the Pews, Red Christian Movement, yes, could be?
DontAssume 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
All of these politicians are incessant idiots, who once elected demonstrate their distasteful disdain for anything Bahamian (investments, entrepreneurship, and culture). Bahamian progress has never been valued, by politicians unless they're expecting under-the-table payouts, or they're trying to securing votes. Mark Humes has been a disgrace, and with this BS continues to be...this Independence (like all) should be highlighting any semblance of Bahamian resiliency. "Christian Nation", please! That label has been tarnished for as long as I've been alive, and means absolutely nothing to observant individuals.
