Independence Plan Strikes Wrong Note

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOME Bahamian performers are upset over plans for this year’s Independence Day celebration, which allegedly leaves out a mixture of top local secular acts in favour of a Christian theme.

In a letter addressed to Mark Humes, the chairman of the Independence Secretariat, concerns were voiced about the issue.

“As you are aware, due to the pandemic, this past year has been challenging for entertainers, and employment has dropped to an all time low,” the letter said. “We look forward to the festivals and the independence celebrations for regular employment and an opportunity for us to showcase our talent….

“Hence, it has come as a surprise and extremely disconcerting to discover that this year’s celebration will not be using the top secular and gospel performers.”

“Adding insult to injury, we are told that the songs being used are not locally written or produced material. Is this saying that our material is not good enough to celebrate our own independence?”

When contacted, Mr Humes explained that this year’s celebration is about a Christian message, particularly where the country is this year after all its citizens have been through.

“One aspect of who we are is rooted in our religious belief - we’re a Christian nation. So, this is the aspect, we’re paying homage to that aspect of who we are as Bahamians this year in the celebration,” Mr Humes said.

“We’ve done secular. Had secular - highlighted it for the last four years. I think at least one year we can pay reverence to who we are as a people, Christian people - a Christian nation… I really hope people don’t take offence to the fact that you know we want to be able to do that at a time like this and pay reverence to God…”

Asked if the music will be locally written or produced material, he explained the songs being used are “universal” religious songs with a message.

“What we’re doing this year is nothing new (or) unusual. So I hope people don’t try to frame it as something against Bahamian culture…When we look at the songs we sang before when we go to our churches, these aren’t Bahamian songs either. When you go to the Methodist church, there aren’t many Bahamian songs that we sing but they’re all songs that we embrace.”

In the letter to Mr Humes, the artists noted the celebration being God focused but said it could be inclusive of secular artists as well.

“While we support the idea in giving thanks to God for His blessings over the past year, we believe that this could have been accomplished with songs and performances by the top local gospel and secular artists in a very artistic fashion and to the satisfaction of the general Bahamian public,” the letter stated.