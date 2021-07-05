Insight: Legal Letters And Libel Stir The Waters At Central Bank

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

WEEKS after an interview with the press, a banker’s union boss has been told to apologise for remarks she made or face the consequences.

On June 15, Union of Central Bankers President Theressa Thompson - while demonstrating with her members in front of the Central Bank - expressed displeasure with the bank’s executive management for ignoring the outstanding needs of her members.

During that interview, Ms Thompson said her members were being neglected while the bank was erecting two new buildings. She also alleged members of executive management had signed new contracts with salary increases which she felt was unfair.

The Tribune, through a Central Bank source, has learned the Governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle, took issue with Ms Thompson’s statements and instructed attorney Ferron Bethell, QC, to write to her accusing her of defaming the characters of himself and his deputy.

The Tribune has obtained the letter dated June 24, which called Ms Thompson’s statements “unjustified, unsubstantiated and reckless actions”.

The following are excerpts from that letter: “We are advised that on 15 June, 2021, you gave a live interview on Eyewitness News Bahamas, which was video streamed on Facebook, as well as circulated via WhatsApp, wherein you made representations regarding the two top persons in the Bank which were misleading, grossly inaccurate and fallacious. It is public knowledge that the two top persons in the Bank are the Governor and the Deputy Governor.

“The Governor has neither sought nor received a salary increase in connection with the renewal of his current contract. Under Bahamian law, it is unlawful to engage in defamation of the character and reputation of an individual or company. Defamation (slander and/or libel) can be either negligent or intentional.

“In light of your unjustified, unsubstantiated and reckless actions, we hereby DEMAND that you immediately issue a written public apology and retraction on Eyewitness News and WhatsApp within seven (7) days from the date hereof. In the event you fail to meet this demand, be advised that we will seek instructions to pursue all available legal remedies.”

The Tribune also obtained an email sent by Mr Rolle to Ms Thompson on June 29 at 9:53pm in which he tells her he will not withdraw the letter demanding an apology. In that email he insists she made the statements as an individual and not in her role representing the union.

The email reads as follows: “Dear Mrs. Thompson,

“Please be advised that, upon reflection, the Deputy Governor and I will not instruct Mr. Bethell, QC, to withdraw his letter demanding an apology from you. It was you, Theressa Thompson, an individual, who defamed me and the Deputy Governor on a national broadcast. You, Theressa Thompson, will either apologise or face the consequences. You have until Friday. The ball is in your court!”

The Tribune contacted Ms Thompson about the matter and she defended her statements.

“What I said were facts,” she said. “You are building two buildings! You did get new contracts. So, I don’t understand why he sent his QC Ferron Bethell behind me. What really hurt me was that the letter was sent to Theressa Thompson at my street address. It all went downhill from there.

“I always protect my family. I asked him to retract his letter and to address it to me, Theressa Thompson, president of the Union of Central Bankers. I wanted him to address the letter properly so I could address it properly. He said ‘no it was you, Theressa Thompson, who defamed me and the deputy governor’s reputation and you must go on the TV and apologise or face the consequences of your actions.’

“He could not be talking to me. I wrote the Department of Labour and I wrote the Minister of Labour and nobody has answered me. I don’t know what they think or what happened. It’s unfortunate, but I think I kind of settled with him because my attorney, Alfred Sears, would have written to him and basically said the same things I was saying to him, which is I have filed a trade dispute and I was out there as Theressa Thompson, the union president.”

The Tribune also gained access to the letter from Ms Thompson’s attorney dated July 1, 2021. Here are excerpts from that letter:

“It is our considered view on assessing the Statements made by Ms Thompson, in her capacity as President of the said Union, and in the circumstance of a Report of a Trade Dispute, filed on 14th June, 2021, relating to unilateral variation of the Industrial Agreement between the Union of Central Bankers and The Central Bank with respect to performance review and wellness bonus, that these Statements do not in any way constitute or amount to defamation, libellous or slander, of the two persons named in your letter as alleged by yourself.”

The Tribune tried to contact Governor Rolle and spoke with his personal assistant, Mrs Sands, twice. Two messages were left, but Mr Rolle never returned the call.

Ms Thompson said she has received a call from Central Bank with regard to the union’s delayed negotiations, however she wants her matter settled first before going forward.

“They called yesterday to say they want to come back with negotiations (union contract), but I told them I cannot come back to negotiations until that letter about defamation is withdrawn,” she said. “So that is where we are at.

“No, things are not on the mend because I need to have that letter rescinded. After that we can go on the mend. That is what it was all about from the beginning. Let’s sit and negotiate and then I have two matters at the Labour Board that needs to be dealt with forthwith.”

Ms Thompson insisted that she has nothing personal against Mr Rolle and the Deputy Governor, but instead she is only trying to do what is right by her union members.