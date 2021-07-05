Officer Tells Of Finding Marijuana In Search

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer on Friday testified about finding a quantity of marijuana in a home that he and his team executed a search warrant on last year.

Constable Alex Sturrup recalled the events that led to the discovery of two ounces of Indian hemp in a Lady Slipper residence on September 15, 2020.

The discovery of the drugs in a couch in the home led to the arrest of Barbara Poitier, Clive Schroeter and a 16-year-old boy.

When they first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the trio denied the allegations.

During their trial, Constable Sturrup said around 9.45pm that night, officers executed a search warrant at the residence. He said when they arrived at the scene, they met a number of males in front of the home.

Constable Sturrup said the officers then searched the men in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. He said Poitier later appeared at the front door and was shown the warrant before the inside of the home was searched.

During their investigation, officers found the drugs in a concealed area of a silver coloured couch in the front room. Constable Sturrup said the drugs were shown to the accused but none of them admitted ownership of them.

He said a “back and forth” followed and during the verbal altercation, Schroeter became “irate” and started arguing with Poitier about having so many different people coming around the house.

Constable Sturrup said as none of the accused could agree on who owned the drugs, they were all cautioned, arrested and taken to the East Street South Police Station to be interviewed.

He said the drugs were labelled as an exhibit and handed over to the Drug Enforcement Unit for further processing.

The case continues on August 11.