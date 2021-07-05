Woman Threatened Relative In Texts

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old woman who threatened to harm a relative in text messages must stay out of trouble for two months to avoid spending a week behind bars.

Britney Bethel appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain after she threatened to harm her cousin in a text message on June 21.

She admitted the offence during her arraignment.

The court was told that Bethel sent her aunt’s son a text message threatening harm. After the man reported the matter to police, Bethel was arrested. When she was questioned in custody, she admitted the offence.

During the hearing, Bethel’s attorney told the magistrate she pleaded guilty at her earliest opportunity because she did not want to waste the court’s time. He also said the accused was extremely remorseful for her actions.

Bethel herself said she only committed the act because her cousin was sending her “provoking” text messages. She claimed he was telling her she was a “sad” individual and “rubbing personal issues in her face”. She added she only reacted in anger in the heat of the moment and insisted she was contrite about the way she responded.

As a result, Magistrate Swain placed Bethel on probation for two months. She said as part of the agreement, the accused must be of good behaviour during that time frame. If Bethel fails to comply, she could risk spending seven days at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, Trevor Gittens, 55, was accused of threatening his former employer on June 28.

He denied the allegation during his hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville and the case was adjourned to September 6 for trial.

Gittens was granted $1,500 bail in the interim.