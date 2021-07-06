New Providence Man Is Latest Covid Victim

A 43-YEAR-OLD New Providence man has become the country’s latest victim of COVID-19.

His death on July 4 pushed the nation’s death toll to 251.

Health officials also said eight new cases of the coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, bringing the confirmed case count to 12,889. The new cases are all in New Providence.

On Friday, July 2, health officials recorded four earlier COVID deaths. These patients were all New Providence women who died on June 10, June 24, June 26 and June 30. The victims were between 51 to 78 years old.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Ministry of Health says that 59 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, with two of them in the intensive care unit.