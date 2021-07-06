Police Force Goes Cashless In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER going cashless in New Providence, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has extended the initiative to Grand Bahama and will no longer accept cash from citizens.

Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said people applying for various records from the RBPF will now have to pay through either third-party vendors, with a debit or credit card in office, or pay online through MyGateway.gov.bs.

He said this will make the process easier and more efficient.

“The government saw fit to do business more efficiently with the citizens of the Bahamas. And it helps to alleviate the loss of revenue for the government,” ASP Rolle said.

The RBPF, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, launched the cashless system on July 1.

This means that clients who want to apply for a character reference, traffic record and reports, firearm license and renewals, and a fingerprint card, can no longer use cash to pay for these records.

Once paid online, he said the agency would receive a notification and the record would be processed.

Clients will then get an invoice, SMM, or email informing them that the record is ready for collection.

ASP Rolle said persons may proceed to the agency to collect their record and must take the documentation they supplied, along with their invoice.

Persons who do not have access to the internet may use third-party vendors, he said.

“You can enter an agency with your documents and apply. You will be given an invoice to take a third-party vendor of your choosing, such as Omni, Sun Cash, or Cash and Go. “Produce the invoice and pay cash to that vendor. Once you pay cash at the vendor, you will receive a message via SMM or email informing you that the record is ready for collection,” he explained.

“No record will be processed unless it is paid for in advance. We are urging members of the public to please take advantage of the app. It is very user-friendly and helps speed the process when applying for records,” he said.

ASP Rolle said all foreigners must apply in person at the agency for all records.

He noted that in person payments must be made by credit and debit card only.

“When applying in person, there will be absolutely no cash exchanged at any of the agencies… when applying for the various records, including re-applying for character reference or fingerprint card, as well as traffic record and reports, and also for firearm license or renewals,” he said.