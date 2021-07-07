0

65 Haitians Repatriated

As of Wednesday, July 7, 2021

SIXTY-FIVE Haitian migrants were repatriated yesterday.

In a statement, the Department of Immigration said working in accordance with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) guidelines, it repatriated the group to Port-au-Prince, Haiti onboard a Bahamasair flight. This group consisted of 47 males, 16 females and two minors.

The escort was carried out by a joint team of immigration and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers. All Ministry of Health safety protocols were strictly enforced, the department said.

