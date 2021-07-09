Man Caught On Film Fighting Policeman Awaits Sentence

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man who was filmed fighting an officer who attempted to arrest him over a traffic violation was yesterday remanded to prison pending a magistrate’s sentencing.

Julien Butler appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with driving in a manner dangerous to the public while not being covered by insurance nor having a valid licence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tonique Williams Darling Highway on July 5. At that time, two officers were involved in an altercation with Butler after they tried to arrest him for reckless driving.

Videos of the incident made their rounds on social media showing an officer in uniform trying to restrain Butler, who then struck him several times in an attempt to resist arrest.

In the footage, a second officer could be seen approaching while withdrawing his service weapon to warn the man so the first officer could place him in handcuffs.

In an earlier arraignment, Butler pleaded guilty to assaulting Constable 4233 Tyrese Smith and resisting arrest. Yesterday, he also owned up to the latest charges brought against him.

The court was told that around 2.30pm that day, PC Smith was on motorcycle patrol in the Market Street area when he observed Butler, who was on a scooter, run a traffic light on Cordeaux Avenue. He said he pursued the accused and beckoned for him to stop and after he complied, he approached Butler and asked him to produce his driver’s licence.

The prosecution said after the accused said he did not have it, PC Smith informed him of the offence and went back to his police motorcycle to retrieve a fixed penalty book.

The court was told it was at that time that Butler jumped back on his scooter and sped off, which prompted PC Smith to give chase with sirens and fog horns. The officer said he also contacted the police control room for assistance while following the accused onto Independence Drive. He said during the chase, Butler also drove his scooter against the flow of traffic which caused him to fear for the safety of other road users.

In his report, PC Smith said he then gave verbal commands over the intercom for Butler to stop, but he failed to do so until he lost control of his scooter and fell on the ground. The officer said he then attempted to dismount his own motorcycle when the accused charged at him in an aggressive and violent manner and began striking him in his face with a closed fist.

The prosecution said when PC Smith attempted to subdue the accused, he felt a sharp tug on his 9mm pistol. It was then that he noticed Butler was attempting to disarm him. The officer said he tried to ward the accused off but was unsuccessful. He said some time later Sergeant 3395 Strachan “came out of nowhere” and instructed Butler to stop resisting while having his police service weapon in a low ready position. Butler was subsequently arrested.

Yesterday, both of the officers involved in the matter were present in court.

After accepting Butler’s guilty pleas, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said nothing could ever justify a public citizen assaulting a member of the public or a police officer.

Still, she said she would need time to consider her position and as a result, deferred her sentence to July 15.

Butler was remanded until that time.