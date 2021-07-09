Man Charged With Armed Robbery

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after he was charged with armed robbery.

Jefferey Toussaint was arrested after he was accused of using a handgun to rob a man of a $700 iPhone and $20 cash on April 30.

Due to the nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea.

He returns to court on August 27 for a presentation of his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the interim, Toussaint was remanded into custody.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

In a separate court matter, a 21-year-old man was remanded to prison over allegations that he was found with housebreaking tools earlier this month.

Gredon Davis was arrested after officers alleged they found him walking around on a beach near the Atlantis resort with instruments of burglary around 8pm on July 7.

On Friday, Davis told the court he had a hammer, screwdriver, pliers and a pair of black gloves in his backpack because he was a carpenter and used the tools for work.

As a result, Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain said she would record a not guilty plea on his behalf and adjourned the case to November 15 for trial.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

He too has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.