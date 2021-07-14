Drifting Catamaran Rescued By Rbdf

THREE occupants of a disabled vessel are grateful for the assistance of members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force after they were safely escorted to harbour in the southern Bahamas early yesterday morning.

After receiving a distress call on Monday morning of a vessel that was experiencing mechanical problems 12.5 nautical miles northeast of Planta Cays, HMBS Rolly Gray, under the command of Lieutenant Themo Berkley, was called upon to assist. On arrival, they discovered a white 44-ft catamaran with a broken mast adrift in the waters.

The boarding team immediately cut the riggings and lanyard of the vessel, and also assisted with additional fuel. The vessel and its occupants were eventually escorted into Landrail Point, Crooked Island, shortly after 5am on Tuesday.