Two More Covid-19 Deaths Confirmed

THE country’s COVID-19 death roll has risen to 256 after two new deaths were confirmed.

Health officials said the latest victims are a 57-year-old New Providence man who died on July 11 and a 73-year-old New Providence woman who died on June 28.

Last week officials reported that a five-month-old girl died from the virus on June 26, becoming the nation’s youngest victim.

The death of a 78-year-old New Providence woman who died on July 2 was also announced last week.

Meanwhile, 30 deaths are under investigation.

Officials also said 41 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday. Thirty-six of those cases are in New Providence, three are in Grand Bahama, one is in Bimini and Cat Cay and one is in Exuma.

The number of cases in hospital has also risen to 73 from 67 a day earlier. Five of those cases are in the intensive care unit.

There have now been 13,274 confirmed cases, however only 891 of them are active.