17 New Covid Related Deaths Reported

MINISTRY of Health officials have reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths including several cases that were previously under investigation and are now reclassified.

The new updates also said 130 cases were recorded on Wednesday with 61 cases and Thursday with 69 cases.

There were five virus related deaths included in Thursday's virus update.

These involved one Bimini death, a 35-year-old man on July 3, and a woman, 34, from Eleuthera on July 6.

Three New Providence deaths were also recorded. They were two 53-year-old men on July 6 and July 13 along with a 79-year-old woman on July 14.

While health officials said eight deaths were reclassified, only data for seven of those fatalities was included in the update.

The victims were all from Grand Bahama.

There were four deaths in April - a 103-year-old woman who died on April 7; a man, 44, on April 8; a woman, 72, on April 11; and a 50-year-old man on April 24.

The next month three more people died of COVID-19 - May 3, an 82-year-old woman; May 4, a 65-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman on May 20.

On Wednesday, an additional five deaths were recorded involving New Providence residents.

The victims were a 53-year-old man on July 10, a 31-year-old man on July 1, a woman, 87, on July 12, and two men aged 51 and 61 on July 13.

There are 67 people in hospital.

Sixty are moderately ill and seven are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.