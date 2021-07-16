Man Pleads Guilty To Housebreaking And Stealing

FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAGISTRATE is to determine the fate of a man who admitted to breaking into a woman’s house and stealing an assortment of cash earlier this year.

Police arrested Donald Brown after he broke into a woman’s Yellow Elder residence where he stole $2,430 on April 18.

He pleaded guilty to housebreaking and stealing during his hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The court was told that the woman had told police that someone had broken into her home sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm on April18. She said the culprit stole two envelopes, one containing $1,500, the other $780 in cash. She also said the suspect stole another $150 that she had in her home. The prosecution said the complainant told officers she suspected her friend Brown was the thief because people around the neighbourhood were saying he was the one who had stolen her money. After she filed her complaint, officers investigating the matter arrested Brown. When he was questioned in police custody, he denied the allegations.

During the hearing, Brown told Magistrate Serville that he used to live at the residence that he admitted breaking into. The accused said he was a fisherman and went to the home to pick up his money to purchase a boat engine. He also claimed he and the woman had an arrangement where she would keep his money for him. Brown said he didn’t have a key and the complainant was not at home at the time, so he moved a screen from a window and went inside. He insisted he “did not break any glass or anything”.

In response, Magistrate Serville told Brown he did not seem to be remorseful for his actions and instead appeared “entitled” based on his explanation. As a result, he convicted Brown of the offences, but said he would defer his sentence to July 19.

Brown was remanded into custody until then.