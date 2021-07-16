Pm Tight-Lipped On Election Call

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis sidestepped a question Friday about whether he is preparing to lead the country to an early general election, telling reporters he always prepares for events a year in advance.
Asked in Eleuthera if he plans to dissolve Parliament within the next week or two and call an early election, he did not give a definite answer.
He said: "You would note I've said repeatedly and it's been demonstrated, I always prepare at least one year in advance. I'm one of those who believe in preparation and we're going through our preparation and in the event things should change we're ready."
Some Free National Movement insiders expect Dr Minnis to soon call an early election. This newspaper understands the party is preparing a short, but vigorous campaign that pits the leadership battle between Dr Minnis and Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis front and centre. The party has secured its paraphernalia inside the country and rally dates have been drawn up through to at least mid-August.
However, officials acknowledge Dr Minnis' plans can change for whatever reason .
On Thursday, Health Minister Renward Wells expressed confidence that the country could hold an election despite the COVID-19 pandemic, even as cases climb.
Dr Minnis suggested on Friday that he has no plans to extend the COVID-19 emergency orders beyond August 13 when they expire, saying he expects people to get vaccinated when additional vaccines soon arrive in the country.
Asked about extending the emergency order, he said: “I think once we receive the vaccines, you can be assured that Bahamians will be reporting in droves to receive that jab and once we reach a decent level I don’t see a need in addition to the vaccines once individuals are disciplined and follow the protocols. I think seeing what’s happening around the world we will be extremely disciplined.”
“We are aggressively pursuing and obtaining vaccines so that we can vaccinate our nation. What we’re finding worldwide (is that) those individuals who are becoming ill are the unvaccinated individuals. Those who are being hospitalised are unvaccinated. Those who are dying are unvaccinated. We know that the solution moving forward is to vaccinate our population and that’s why we’re presenting pursuing four fronts to obtain as many vaccines as possible. I am certain that the Bahamian populace recognises the challenges and they will present themselves for vaccines.”
Comments
Topdude 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
This is leadership plain and simple. This is the kind of leadership we are entitled to and deserve. Dr. Minnis is akin to the saying, the Lord does not come but he sends.
Sir, you have demonstrated a quality of leadership last seen during the period Mr. Hubert Ingraham led our country. You are honest, decisive, prescient and moral. We are truly blessed to have you at the helm of our nation.
Sir, I know you do not pay any attention to the stupidity emanating from the snouts of jealous people. Please continue to ignore them.
And Sir please know that when you call the election, which is your prerogative, your supporters are with you 105%.
Call it next week, next month or next year we are ready to vote for you and the FNM.
Cobalt 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
I don’t know about all of that. But Dr. Minnis is definitely the lesser of two evils. There is no way in heaven that we can put Brave Davis in office as PM. He is simply beyond incompetent not to mention his history of corruption and scandal ridden associates. But if Brave Davis were to step away from frontline politics and allow Chester Cooper to lead, the FNM would lose the upcoming general elections. You can bank on that!
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Well There It Is
ThisIsOurs 5 hours ago
lol. Dr Minnis definitely has TopDude behind him. One leader, one leader, one leddddddaaaAAAHHHHH! I wonder if they could rent that guy out. Every eldction hd gets behind the embattled leader chanting
TalRussell 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Fellow Comrades, can't tease Tops if you haven't yet had listened to the hangin' on by the thinnest thread to red party's confirmation recontest for North Abaco House-seat, the Honourable Darren Henfield's most shameful North Korean taken to the weak-kneed suckerup before his red party's dear leader, yes?
licks2 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Dead issue. . .who cares when the election is called? Both leaders should already have their act together. . .if not. . .again, who cares!!
TalRussell 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
It's a live issue that the general election is not going to be one where there will be no solid resistance to the Reds. But it may not come solely from today's known and structured of political enemies. Wait for the unlikely of enemies to surface out of nowhere or advance from within, yes?
truetruebahamian 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
You bunch are interesting - but never in totally understanding of the playing field and the rules.
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
History and the political trend says PLP will win.
mandela 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Should the FNM win to form the next government, that will be the best trick I ever saw in life.
