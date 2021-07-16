Police Officer 'Found Firearm, Drugs At Man's Home'

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer on Friday testified as to how he found a firearm and a quantity of drugs at a man’s residence last year.

Patrick Peterson was charged with dangerous drug possession and possession of an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of ammunition after officers alleged that they found the contraband on his property on August 21, 2020.

When he first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney he denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned for trial.

When police constable 3940 Lamar Ash took the stand, he said he and his partner were on mobile patrol in the Elizabeth Estates area when they noticed two men acting in a suspicious manner. The court was told that PC Ash then beckoned for the men to stop and informed them that they would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, they found a bag with several silver foil wraps in the area of Peterson’s groin.

PC Ash said they then took the accused to his residence a short distance away where they discovered two wooden structures, both containing packages of suspected marijuana. The court was told that the officers also found a grey bag with a .9mm pistol and a quantity of ammunition during their search. Peterson was subsequently arrested and taken to the Elizabeth Estates station.

The case continues on August 12.