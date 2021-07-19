17 New Deaths Announced As Covid Surge Continues, 100 New Cases On Saturday

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas recorded 401 COVID-19 cases from July 11 to July 17, including 100 cases on Saturday alone, the highest number of cases recorded in a day since last October.
This comes as 17 additional COVID deaths were recorded on July 14 and 15.
The number of coronavirus cases per week has steadily increased recently. Last week the number of cases represented a 41 percent increase from the period beginning July 4 and ending July 10. There were 284 cases in the week ending July 4.
The week prior, June 27 to July 3, saw even more cases, with 338 reported.
Of the 100 cases recorded on Saturday, 83 were in New Providence, seven were in Grand Bahama, one was in Abaco, two were in Exuma and seven were in Eleuthera. The cases included 50 men and 50 women.
The Tribune understands at least one person was flown out of Eleuthera for emergency care over the weekend.
Seventy-six patients are currently hospitalised with the virus, including 13 who are in intensive care.
Two hundred and seventy-three people have died from COVID-19 to date.
In the July 15 dashboard, five COVID-19 deaths were reported: these involved one Bimini death, a 35-year-old man on July 3; and a woman, 34, from Eleuthera on July 6. Three New Providence deaths were also recorded. They were two 53-year-old men on July 6 and July 13 along with a 79-year-old woman on July 14.
Health officials also said eight deaths had been reclassified, but only seven were COVID-19 related.
The victims were all from Grand Bahama and ranged from 44-years-old to 103-years-old. Their deaths took place between April and May.
On Wednesday, an additional five deaths were recorded involving New Providence residents.
The victims were a 53-year-old man who died on July 10, a 31-year-old man who died on July 1, a woman, 87, who died on July 12, and two men aged 51 and 61 who died on July 13.
The spike in cases and deaths comes as the country battles both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine shortage.
The government expects to receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX Facility before the end of the month.
The government said yesterday that 99,755 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to date, including 39,366 second doses.
Despite the spike in cases and concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the government is preparing to let the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Order lapse without renewal in August.
Health Minister Renward Wells said this last week and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis echoed that view to reporters during a trip to Eleuthera on Friday.
Dr Minnis said: “I think once we receive the vaccines, you can be assured that Bahamians will be reporting in droves to receive that jab and once we reach a decent level, I don’t see a need in addition to the vaccines once individuals are disciplined and follow the protocols. I think seeing what’s happening around the world we will be extremely disciplined.”
Comments
TalRussell 11 hours, 37 minutes ago
If One Hundred COVID cases officially recorded on a single Saturday day wasn't sufficient to throw a monkey wrench at the aggressive rebirth of cruise passengers dependency by Dionisio James, well, what in hell goin' cause a rethink by the crown's minister?
Again I beg fess-up as to exactly, what, who, came to be the possession of the canvass hospitals tents which the Good Samaritan's had left behind as a gift we governing authority. yes?
DDK 10 hours, 7 minutes ago
How many of these pronouncements are actually factual? Why was there never any reporting when someone contracted influenza or died of pneumonia?
TalRussell 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
@DDK, the 401 COVID-19 cases from July 11 to July 17, including 100 cases on just Saturday alone has to be even a higher number than officially recorded considering lack COVID testing across we 1200 Out Island, Cays. Inlets, and Rocks. I trust zero said or done by or in the name of this bunch of reds, yes?
DDK 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
We just don't KNOW, Comrade. There have been so many global lies about the never-ending "pandemic"...
TalRussell 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
One I know be no lie is we lost a much-beloved family member to the murderous virus. It has and will continue on its path as a serial killer, yes?
bahamianson 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Let the unvaccinated stay home and everyone else goes to.work . It is about time they stay home and.not get.paid. look at France.and.Germany.
TigerB 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Well wait til the emergency orders come to a stop in August. Hospital full nar...
