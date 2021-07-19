‘Election Could Be Called This Week’: Davis Claims ‘All The Signs There’ That Pm About To Pull Trigger

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and House Speaker Halson Moultrie expect Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to dissolve Parliament and announce an early election this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow.
During a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis also accused Dr Minnis of playing “deceptive and disrespectful games” with the timing of the election.
Meanwhile, Speaker Moultrie on Facebook said Parliament may be dissolved as early as tomorrow and that he expects the election will be called on August 17.
Other political and government insiders similarly believe Dr Minnis will dissolve Parliament this week, with an election date sometime in the first three weeks of August. The FNM’s paraphernalia is inside the country and the party has already identified rally dates through to mid-August, this newspaper understands.
Dr Minnis, however, continued to be coy about his plans last week. When asked on Friday if he plans to dissolve Parliament anytime soon, perhaps this week or next, he did not answer directly, saying he always prepares a year in advance for events.
“You would note I’ve said, repeatedly and it’s been demonstrated, I always prepare at least one year in advance,” Dr Minnis said. “I’m one of those who believe in preparation and we’re going through our preparation and in the event things should change we’re ready.”
However at a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis said the evidence of an early election is growing.
“All signs point to the bell being rang this week,” the PLP leader said. “Ballot boxes have arrived in the Family Islands. FNM signs are being moved around the country. Preparations for the advanced poll are well under way. Embassies abroad are being notified and the Speaker of the House has pointed to Tuesday as the date Parliament will be resolved. If the bell is rung on Tuesday, that leaves only tomorrow, the 19th of July, to register to vote or to transfer your registration if you have moved from one constituency to another.
“I want to emphasise how critical it is for every Bahamian to have an opportunity to register to enable them to vote with no undue burden placed on them as they exercise this most fundamental right of citizens in a democracy. In this case the Prime Minister has a special obligation to ensure a fair process.”
Mr Davis condemned Dr Minnis’ approach to the election timing, saying it goes entirely against the philosophy behind his 2017 campaign promise to implement a fixed election date.
“First, he’s calling an election nine months early after months and months of responding to questions about election timing by noting only that (the) election is due in May of next year,” he said. “In his last campaign he promised a fixed election date, just one of many, many broken promises. In this campaign he’s playing games with the timing, games that are deceptive and disrespectful to voters.”
Mr Davis said the government has spent insufficient money educating voters about the changed voter registration rules.
Nonetheless, he said his party is ready for the election.
The early election speculation comes as COVID-19 cases are again spiking in the country. One hundred cases were confirmed on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.
Comments
Topdude 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
PLP excuse Number 2 for the resounding defeat predicted and expected at the polls. It is most unfortunate and downright laughable that a party would complain about when the election will be called.
If they , the leaders of the PLP, had spent precious time preparing for this event they would be ready to go the polls at anytime. Instead they sought to party with Nygard , engage in all kinds of corruption and debauchery and now they are crying like children.
Come on just accept that you are losers.
Long live the FNM and long live our most Honorable Prime Minister.
Cobalt 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
I think you’re wrong, Topdude. This election will be much closer than you think. And the FNM may lose. While Brave Davis is undoubtably an incompetent leader, he makes a valid claim. Voters who have been displaced by hurricane Dorian need ample time to validate which constituency they will vote in. This issue should be addressed and remedied before elections are called. The last thing our country needs is a chaotic election.
bahamianson 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
man listen, seriously? who the hell cares if election is called today. call it . why is this news. everytime someone says something about elections, , it is big news. Okay, breaking news, election will be called sometime between now and next May, how about that. we good or what?
Cobalt 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
It’s news because people need time to register. And given the current situation as it relates to emergency orders and social distancing, this can pose a chaotic problem. Not to mention the fact that some voters don’t have the ability to prove their place of residence.
licks2 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
So some peoples dem don't know where they live?? This whole issues is a non-starter. . .it dont matter when the election calls. . .if the PLP is not ready as yet. . .dogs dem eat they lunch!! They say they are ready. . .but they are rowing about calling the election too early. . .huh? That man is so adept at lying that he thinks alla we are stupid!! IF THEY READY THEN WHY WHEN THE ELECTION IS CALLED AN ISSUE?
His words should be that "let he call it we ready nah". . .not his whinning about what we can't tell what!!
All Mr. Davis has to do is let doc them "go ahead" and hope they do something dumb. . .cos they looking kindda good right now!! That will not change any time soon!! What Davis fails to "see" is that the favorability of the FNM right now is MR DAVIS BEING THE HEAD OF THE PLP!! THAT EEN GER CHANGE NO TIME SOON FELLA!
We the people have already made up our minds. . .mid-line voters that is. . .NO MR DAVIS FOR US DUDE!!
The peet affair is "proof positive" that sculduggary is still halmark of a PLP party under Davis!! If the Peet story is true. . .it shows just like we believe, they can rob, rape and pillage and they will just go unpunish. . .unlike the rest of the country. . .be they FNM, DNA or Roofie down the street!! That story makes me sick all over again. . .even though I have to wait to see if the story is true and the punch een lying to us!! That story is a crying shame. . .if it is true. . .the PLP has already started their evil ways and the election has not be called!!
bahamianson 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Cobalt, kool, then people need to get moving. Like everything else , bahamians wait until the last minute. We cant.worry about the ones late to class, we.must move on.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Bet elections are called in 2022....
licks2 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I think so too!!
John 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
One must remember that it is usually a only a small percentage of voters that determine the election, despite large voter turnout. And remember, too it was disillusioned PLPS that gave Minnis the landslide victory last election. And most of these disillusioned voters have returned to the To the PLP fold.
TalRussell 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Yes, Thee Mr. Minnis. whilst eager rung the bell is not goin' so do - knowing Abaco's and Grand Bahama's constituents, hold the deciding keys to deny his lust retain power. And they feeling faint hope for another five years, under anything resembling a one man's red party, fueled with such selfish and revengeful man's lust power.
Still, Brave's having no clear election plan is tempting to gambling on still winning a majority government, even without Abaco's and Grand Bahama's House seats, yes?
tribanon 37 minutes ago
Hopefully there will be one or more independent candidates running in each constituency and enough registered voters will have the good sense to vote for an independent candidate.
If the FNM party led by the corrupt, incompetent, arrogant, nasty and vindictive Minnis retains political power, our country would be transformed into an authoritarian police state in which the populace would have no rights and freedoms. That's a fate worse than death. And if the PLP party led by the corrupt scoundrel Davis wins the next election, that's a horrible fate too but not nearly as bad as would be the death of our democracy under Minnis supported by the CCP.
So make sure you vote for an independent candidate or not at all. And if no independent candidate is running in your constituency and you nevertheless feel compelled to vote, then vote for the PLP or DNA candidate bearing in mind that Minnis becoming PM again is by far the much greater of all the evils without a shadow of doubt.
bahamianson 31 minutes ago
This isnt new to us. We go through this every election cycle. Someone starts the rumor about early election , and we runon with this again. Give it another 4 to 5 years and we will be having this same discussion.
