‘Election Could Be Called This Week’: Davis Claims ‘All The Signs There’ That Pm About To Pull Trigger

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and House Speaker Halson Moultrie expect Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to dissolve Parliament and announce an early election this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis also accused Dr Minnis of playing “deceptive and disrespectful games” with the timing of the election.

Meanwhile, Speaker Moultrie on Facebook said Parliament may be dissolved as early as tomorrow and that he expects the election will be called on August 17.

Other political and government insiders similarly believe Dr Minnis will dissolve Parliament this week, with an election date sometime in the first three weeks of August. The FNM’s paraphernalia is inside the country and the party has already identified rally dates through to mid-August, this newspaper understands.

Dr Minnis, however, continued to be coy about his plans last week. When asked on Friday if he plans to dissolve Parliament anytime soon, perhaps this week or next, he did not answer directly, saying he always prepares a year in advance for events.

“You would note I’ve said, repeatedly and it’s been demonstrated, I always prepare at least one year in advance,” Dr Minnis said. “I’m one of those who believe in preparation and we’re going through our preparation and in the event things should change we’re ready.”

However at a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis said the evidence of an early election is growing.

“All signs point to the bell being rang this week,” the PLP leader said. “Ballot boxes have arrived in the Family Islands. FNM signs are being moved around the country. Preparations for the advanced poll are well under way. Embassies abroad are being notified and the Speaker of the House has pointed to Tuesday as the date Parliament will be resolved. If the bell is rung on Tuesday, that leaves only tomorrow, the 19th of July, to register to vote or to transfer your registration if you have moved from one constituency to another.

“I want to emphasise how critical it is for every Bahamian to have an opportunity to register to enable them to vote with no undue burden placed on them as they exercise this most fundamental right of citizens in a democracy. In this case the Prime Minister has a special obligation to ensure a fair process.”

Mr Davis condemned Dr Minnis’ approach to the election timing, saying it goes entirely against the philosophy behind his 2017 campaign promise to implement a fixed election date.

“First, he’s calling an election nine months early after months and months of responding to questions about election timing by noting only that (the) election is due in May of next year,” he said. “In his last campaign he promised a fixed election date, just one of many, many broken promises. In this campaign he’s playing games with the timing, games that are deceptive and disrespectful to voters.”

Mr Davis said the government has spent insufficient money educating voters about the changed voter registration rules.

Nonetheless, he said his party is ready for the election.

The early election speculation comes as COVID-19 cases are again spiking in the country. One hundred cases were confirmed on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.