‘Don’T Listen To Him - Only I Know The Election Date’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis stressed yesterday only he knows the timing of the next general election, not Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis nor anyone else.
His comment came after Mr Davis on Sunday said “all signs point” to the election being called this week with Parliament dissolved as early as today.
Dr Minnis, however, told reporters at Baha Mar yesterday: “Only the Prime Minister makes such decisions.
“The PLP, unfortunately, is always in denial and they have demonstrated that in 1992 when the FNM won the government, they were in denial and saying that it’s only temporary. They demonstrated that again in 2007 when they refused to accept defeat so I’m not surprised by the statement made by the leader of the opposition. But the leader of the opposition is not the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister makes those decisions, not him.”
Pressed on whether he will dissolve Parliament this week, Dr Minnis repeated: “The Prime Minister speaks, not the leader of the opposition. The leader of the opposition said there will be dissolution. The Prime Minister did not say that. I didn’t say we’re having an election now, you know. We’ve been campaigning, yes, but we’ve been doing it in a responsible manner.”
Although the next general election is not due until May 2022, some inside the FNM expect Dr Minnis will soon call an early election.
Yesterday, Dr Minnis also responded to Mr Davis’ claim that he will increase taxes if he wins the next election.
He said: “I note that the former Deputy Prime Minister who is now the leader of the opposition, he’s made a statement that we would increase taxes.
“There is no such thing. We would increase no such thing. We have presented our budget already. We have presented the financial programme, the financial policies and I’m happy to announce that the financial policies are working and we are ahead of our revenue projections.
“Our tax plans were designed to stimulate economic growth in the southern islands and to ensure entrepreneurs get access to long-desired concessions. In keeping with our three-year fiscal strategy, our targeted measures to generate new revenue are focused on compliance and collection of existing taxes, and high-value, niche industries that are now paying their fair share.
“We have a plan. We are sticking to the plan. That is why from January to June 2021, we beat our revenue projections for that six-month period. That is why for the month of July, up to last Friday, our revenues are tracking ahead of budgetary projections for month to date as our economy roars back to life.”
Comments
bahamianson 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Campaign promises, election date set, two terms for pm's, regulate campaign contributions, none started yet.
Chucky 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
If ever you needed proof of a politician’s motives, ie proof that the politician’s main goal is to use any and all possible power and resources to preserve their position.
A true leader would lead, and not need to manipulate the system to get re elected.
A true leader would set fixed election dates, not use his power to his advantage.
Any leader who believes in democracy would ensure that all major decisions to be made, that were not pledged as part of a political platform during elections would be decided via easily understood referendum.
Minnis is no leader, nor a champion of democracy.
tribanon 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
All too true.
Emilio26 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Chucky so you're implying that just because Dr. Minnis refuses to have an early election means that he's incompetent? However, PM Minnis probably isn't ready to call an election yet probably not until next year in May 2022 when it's originally suppose to be
tribanon 46 minutes ago
ZZZZzzzzzz....
Chucky 44 minutes ago
Not implying anything.
Just pointing out that Minnis is using his inside advantage, ie ability to call / control when the election happens as a tool to help himself in his re election aspirations.
A leader with the interests of the people would not do this.
A leader has no right to take any actions beyond what he promises to do as part of his election campaign. Ie if he ran on a platform of healthcare reform, he has no mandate from the people regarding vast changes of say expanding the debt to fund military spending, while cutting school budget. Anything major beyond what is proposed during elections must be put to referendum if a leader professes and wants to be truly a champion of democracy. Minnis has shown contempt for the will of the people since day 1
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
doc can not even get his own lies together. He said on the house floor he and they would decide when an election is called now it is only him. They have nothing to do with it.
As far as an increase in taxes is concerned. doc is a big liar. remember he was against VAT then he increased VAT by 60%.
That is him. That is his record.
When he says he is going east and then go west he changed his mind.
TalRussell 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Thee might as well save his talking, except for his political lackeys, cause few amongst PopoulacesGeneral, does have reason to believe em's a single word.
Fact is, might as well hear it here, Even more than needed be will deaded'** from one the viruses, under a 35 House-elected and politically appointed red authority, yes,
quavaduff 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Can anyone with a clear head believe Brave's PLP would have performed better than the FNM during this pandemic....most of the unvaccinated are proud clueless PLP
tribanon 22 minutes ago
Your strong suit certainly isn't logic. Presumably you are aware that only about 10% of Bahamians have been fully vaccinated with these warp speed developed experimental vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use only by those who volunteer to get jabbed. And presumably you also know that most Bahamians are hesitant to get vaccinated out of fear of the unknown consequences down the road and great mistrust of the so called 'powers that be'.
Logically you must therefore believe that the 90% of the Bahamian population who are unvaccinated are "proud clueless" supporters of the PLP. I seriously doubt that but I'm certainly hoping most of the unvaccinated will vote for an independent candidate or not vote at all. A vote for Minnis would be a vote for the worst of all evils.
TalRussell 18 minutes ago
@Quavaduff, explain how is it even possible that Brave, could've had less than zero stockpile vaccines?
Is not truth say that the deaded, and will still become deaded from amongst the PopoulacesGeneral is unnecessarily higher under the 35 House-elected, and politically appointed's red authority, yes?
birdiestrachan 7 minutes ago
the PM said "We have sent some of our residents from Bimini on the Baleria to be vaccinated and he is in talks with other cruise lines to take Bahamians to Florida to be vaccinated and The government will pay"
Did he pay for the residents of Bimini? No, he did not a private company that cared about the people of BIMINI organized the whole matter.
The only thing doc can do better than most is tell lies.
