‘Don’T Listen To Him - Only I Know The Election Date’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis stressed yesterday only he knows the timing of the next general election, not Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis nor anyone else.

His comment came after Mr Davis on Sunday said “all signs point” to the election being called this week with Parliament dissolved as early as today.

Dr Minnis, however, told reporters at Baha Mar yesterday: “Only the Prime Minister makes such decisions.

“The PLP, unfortunately, is always in denial and they have demonstrated that in 1992 when the FNM won the government, they were in denial and saying that it’s only temporary. They demonstrated that again in 2007 when they refused to accept defeat so I’m not surprised by the statement made by the leader of the opposition. But the leader of the opposition is not the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister makes those decisions, not him.”

Pressed on whether he will dissolve Parliament this week, Dr Minnis repeated: “The Prime Minister speaks, not the leader of the opposition. The leader of the opposition said there will be dissolution. The Prime Minister did not say that. I didn’t say we’re having an election now, you know. We’ve been campaigning, yes, but we’ve been doing it in a responsible manner.”

Although the next general election is not due until May 2022, some inside the FNM expect Dr Minnis will soon call an early election.

Yesterday, Dr Minnis also responded to Mr Davis’ claim that he will increase taxes if he wins the next election.

He said: “I note that the former Deputy Prime Minister who is now the leader of the opposition, he’s made a statement that we would increase taxes.

“There is no such thing. We would increase no such thing. We have presented our budget already. We have presented the financial programme, the financial policies and I’m happy to announce that the financial policies are working and we are ahead of our revenue projections.

“Our tax plans were designed to stimulate economic growth in the southern islands and to ensure entrepreneurs get access to long-desired concessions. In keeping with our three-year fiscal strategy, our targeted measures to generate new revenue are focused on compliance and collection of existing taxes, and high-value, niche industries that are now paying their fair share.

“We have a plan. We are sticking to the plan. That is why from January to June 2021, we beat our revenue projections for that six-month period. That is why for the month of July, up to last Friday, our revenues are tracking ahead of budgetary projections for month to date as our economy roars back to life.”