Finalists Named For Ub President

THE University of The Bahamas’ Presidential Search Committee has selected its top three finalists for the position of UB president.

The final selection will be appointed at the culmination of current president, Rodney Smith’s term.

The finalists are Dr Erik Rolland; Sir Anthony Seldon and Dr Ian Strachan.

Dr Rolland “is a respected professional with 30 years experience hailing from the University of California and the California State University system in the United States”, UB noted.

He currently serves as the dean of the College of Business Administration at California Polytechnic & State University.

Sir Anthony is a prominent figure in the field of education, shaping the debate on higher education in the United Kingdom and globally. Sir Anthony chaired the Festival of Higher Education and founded the Universities G20, a group of leading independent universities. Until recently, Sir Anthony served as the vice-chancellor of University of Buckingham.

Dr Strachan is a recognised, innovative leader in the field of education in The Bahamas.

Currently, Dr Strachan is the campus president of UB-North in Freeport, Grand Bahama. A former College of The Bahamas student, Dr Strachan is a member of UB faculty, and previously also held vice presidential positions at the university.

The PSC began its search in November of 2020.

The finalists are expected to complete their final interviews starting the week of July 26.

Dr Smith has previously announced that he will not renew his contract at the institution, which expires in August 2022.