Pm Concedes Covid Spike Is ‘Concern’ ...But Minnis Says Only Unvaccinated People Are Still In Pandemic

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said while the spike in COVID-19 cases is concerning, the pandemic is currently only affecting unvaccinated people.
His comment came after the country recorded 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.
Dr Minnis told reporters yesterday: “Yes, the numbers of COVID infections are increasing and, yes, it is concerning. It demonstrates that we are still in the pandemic.
“The one thing the Bahamian populace must understand: we’re in two pandemics. The vaccinated individuals are now out of the pandemic. The pandemic is finished for the vaccinated individuals. The unvaccinated individuals are still in the pandemic and, therefore, it’s essential for us to be aggressive, of which we’re doing.”
“(We must) pursue vaccines so we can vaccinate our populace as quickly and efficiently as possible so that they too can move into the vaccinated portion. . .We are utilising all resources. You know, in Bimini we have had some of our residents transported to the United States via the Baleria to receive vaccinations there and we are in discussions with other cruise lines, etc, to see whether it’s possible to move thousands of our people to Florida at the expense of the government to be vaccinated because we feel that life is much more important than money.”
The Bahamas recorded 401 COVID-19 cases from July 11 to July 17. This comes as 17 additional COVID deaths were recorded on July 14 and 15.
The number of coronavirus cases per week has steadily increased recently. Last week the number of cases represented a 41 percent increase from the period beginning July 4 and ending July 10.
There were 284 cases in the week ending July 4.
Meanwhile, the country is expecting additional vaccines by the end of the month. Until then, only second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being administered. The government said on Sunday that 99,755 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to date, including 39,366 second doses.
Asked if he would reintroduce tougher restrictions on New Providence, Dr Minnis said yesterday: “We would have discussions with the medical personnel, both tertiary as well as public health and personnel from the EOC. We would make decisions,” he said.
“However, our decisions would be responsible to ensure that there are no additional deaths and to ensure that our economy continues to roar as it is today.”
Comments
bahamianson 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Lòoks like he is following France and Germany. No vaccine stay home
carltonr61 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Yes. QRcoding for police, business and social and church pass is next.
DonAnthony 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
It is about time. If not vaccinated stay home. Simple as that.
carltonr61 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Do these guys read world Covid news. Half of new infections are among the vaccinated. If the unvaccinated and Covid negative what's with the assumption that they are a disease. We are having 20 new cases a day of 400,000 population. 0.00005 is not a currently bad situation.
whogothere 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Thank you exactly... it just get more stupid by the day...The IFR is 0.15 % so if even if every single person caught the virus at most 600 might perish..(basically the same amount that die each year from fried food and sugar) And yet COVID is a health emergency!? It's insanity...
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Its not just the percentage of the population, though its a good marker. A better indicator is the number of cases in relation to what the health system can handle. We are in a bad place.
Im just shocked at how easily rationale people can look at other people who look just like them and unleash hate on them. This is the stuff of the zombie and apocalypse movies, slavery, also Hitler and Nero. You would think it couldnt happen again.
DWW 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Tell me more about your advanced PHD in viral medicine after 20 plus years of study. Where did you intern again? Or are you another Russian arm chair hacker? get a life mate.
whogothere 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
This is just idiotic. Cruise ships to the rescue...this how deep in bed with industry this country is...Mind boggling stupidity...Cram 1000s on to cramped quarters to get them vaccinated from a highly contagious airborne virus (that doesn't really kill many people)...If I didn't know better I think you're trying to infect as many people as possible to get more antibodies floating around.. .Minnis man time to move on...
tribanon 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Amen. I couldn't agree with you more.
jammydodger 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Instead of just vaccinating he can use other methods to bring people into the herd and prevent hospitalization, such as using repurposed antivirals such as ivermectin and fluroquene which have proven efficacy and are being used in other countries effectively. Theresa Lawrie’s meta study on Ivermectin’s published on 17 June concludes “Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.” It is also super cheap to administer.
CoolCatBD 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
The WHO "World Health Organization" does not like the used of Ivermectin, for some reason. Does anyone know if DR in The Bahamas are using "Ivermectin".
JokeyJack 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
You are obviously trying to get yourself in trouble, and perhaps even jailed. You ought to know by now that the use of medicine in this pandemic is strictly prohibited. Only vaccines are allowed. In this case, there is only ONE way to skin a cat.
DWW 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Minnis just said, you are free to go about your business and get infected and take Ivermectin. I wish you best of luck with it. I took the vaccine and I can rest at night without worry. good luck with your dog heartworm medication there. :P
CoolCatBD 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
That's pretty much what the president of The Philippines said, the other day!
CoolCatBD 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
The way forward, Unvaccinated People should have to wear scarlet "U" at all times. The "U" will stand for "Unvaccinated People", but in time it will become to stand for "Unclean person". These U's then can be relocated to different countries, to work in mines and factories.
I time some people will be incompatible to the vaccine, and the country will have breakthrough case. These Uncompatible People should have to wear scarlet "U" at all times. The "U" will stand for "Uncompatible People", but in time it will become to stand for "Unclean person". These U's then can be relocated to different countries, has replacement worker, to work in mines and factories.
What a Brave New World!!!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Great idea. Yesterday I thought the star of David could be repurposed but a U would be much more symbolic. And then neighbours could call the authorities if they saw anyone with a U in the streets or leaving a neighbour's house. The police could bring out dogs to track them down. The neighbours would of course have to be imprisoned for the crime of harbouring a U. This is a great plan so much potential with Minnis to perfect
JokeyJack 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
What a brilliant idea. As we learned this week, the government of the UK is now responsible for killing people worldwide by allowing variants to spread. When will the Earth be rid of these unvaccinated scum? I heard the other day that so far over 600,000 persons have died right here in the Bahamas from Covid. That is remarkable since I thought the total population was less than that - but that just goes to show how deadly the virus is - it seems it can even kill people that were not even born yet. I'm sure the undertakers are super tired - probably going to unionize and strike any day now.
DWW 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
I hope sure you are proud of yourself. Using the death of 8 million innocents, women and children were experimented on. meanwhile you are callous enough to use this to justify your little world and how you don't want to take a vaccination or wear a mask. Whoever you are, I hope I never share a room with you. you make my stomach turn in absolute utter disgust. go read a book or something useful. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hol...">https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hol...
CoolCatBD 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
The scarlet "U" is a reference to the book The Scarlet Letter. Being "unclean" is a biblical reference to leprosy. To work in mines and factories, uighurs (Christians) of China, for not following every rule. By the way I wearing my mask right now! My my stomach turn, by those who worship the new gods!
carltonr61 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Wall Street Journal.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccinat...">https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccinat...
carltonr61 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
https://www.rt.com/uk/529713-britain-...">https://www.rt.com/uk/529713-britain-...
The way forward too? We must ask.
DWW 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Russian fake times again? Dude you make yourself look sillier each day.
TalRussell 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Beyond his own ministry of health's empty stockpile of much-needed vaccines, this diabolical head red is being chauffeured out and about in a PopoulacesPurse luxury Benz, surrounded with armed security side riders and escort, pretending that but few goin' much notices his lead role played in the alarming increase of COVID positive testing amongst the PopoulacesGeneral.
Just proves that the more you test the PopoulacesGeneral, the greater the numbers testing COVID positive, yes?
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
the FNM hierarchy sits back and is subjecting us to potentially 5 more years of this and worse. But if its one thing history has taught us the powerful love having dumb and easily manipulated men in power. There's only one thing worse than a dumb easily manipulated man in power and its a dumb man who is no longer malliable and assumes absolute power. It coming, we've seen multiple glimpses of it
tribanon 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
THESE ARE OUTRIGHT BALD FACED LIES BY MINNIS BASED ON THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE NOW AVAILABLE.
Scientific studies now show the efficacy rate of jabs with the experimental mRNA vaccines declines with the passage of time. This waning efficacy will require periodic booster jabs to maintain a sufficient cushion level of anti-bodies for current variants of the Wuhan Virus. These ongoing booster jabs may be needed by the vaccinated every 8 to 12 months.
Therefore as time passes, more and more vaccinated people will fall into the "unvaccinated bucket" unless they subject themselves to additional ongoing booster jabs of the experimental mRNA vaccines. The vaccinated will in essence become Vaccine Dependent.
And it's common knowledge from the scientific evidence available to date that vaccinated people can still be carriers and super spreaders of the Wuhan Virus and its variants, including the highly transmissable Delta variant, just like infected unvaccinated people. But infected unvaccinated people who recover are likely to have developed a stronger natural 'T' cell immunity of much greater duration, possibly unlimited.
DWW 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Hey if you aren't actually referencing the research articles and peer reviewed duplicated studies then you are just making it up and make yourself sound less intelligent than you did before. I guess you don't care how the world views you then.
tribanon 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
You're free to believe whatever you want to believe based on your own personal homework. Stop being lazy. Acquiring knowledge and digesting it requires doing a fair amount of homework, and its frankly a life long process for those who want to become knowledgeable about many things. Besides, you're much more inclined to believe what you've learned by doing your own personal homework to substantiate the veracity of my comments. LOL
DDK 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Is he at all sane or just on someone's payroll?
TalRussell 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Yes to the first part your asks, and no second part, but em's, should engage under general election contract, the fully vaccinated science delusional Talkie Show Host Comrade Live-on-air's, Saying False Science Theories Juan. as his PR Chief, yes?
ohdrap4 13 minutes ago
I will go on the minnis boatlift.
Do I have to return?
