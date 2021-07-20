Pm Concedes Covid Spike Is ‘Concern’ ...But Minnis Says Only Unvaccinated People Are Still In Pandemic

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said while the spike in COVID-19 cases is concerning, the pandemic is currently only affecting unvaccinated people.

His comment came after the country recorded 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.

Dr Minnis told reporters yesterday: “Yes, the numbers of COVID infections are increasing and, yes, it is concerning. It demonstrates that we are still in the pandemic.

“The one thing the Bahamian populace must understand: we’re in two pandemics. The vaccinated individuals are now out of the pandemic. The pandemic is finished for the vaccinated individuals. The unvaccinated individuals are still in the pandemic and, therefore, it’s essential for us to be aggressive, of which we’re doing.”

“(We must) pursue vaccines so we can vaccinate our populace as quickly and efficiently as possible so that they too can move into the vaccinated portion. . .We are utilising all resources. You know, in Bimini we have had some of our residents transported to the United States via the Baleria to receive vaccinations there and we are in discussions with other cruise lines, etc, to see whether it’s possible to move thousands of our people to Florida at the expense of the government to be vaccinated because we feel that life is much more important than money.”

The Bahamas recorded 401 COVID-19 cases from July 11 to July 17. This comes as 17 additional COVID deaths were recorded on July 14 and 15.

The number of coronavirus cases per week has steadily increased recently. Last week the number of cases represented a 41 percent increase from the period beginning July 4 and ending July 10.

There were 284 cases in the week ending July 4.

Meanwhile, the country is expecting additional vaccines by the end of the month. Until then, only second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being administered. The government said on Sunday that 99,755 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to date, including 39,366 second doses.

Asked if he would reintroduce tougher restrictions on New Providence, Dr Minnis said yesterday: “We would have discussions with the medical personnel, both tertiary as well as public health and personnel from the EOC. We would make decisions,” he said.

“However, our decisions would be responsible to ensure that there are no additional deaths and to ensure that our economy continues to roar as it is today.”