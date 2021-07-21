Holiday Weekend Blamed For Surge

By LEANDRA ROLLE

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said yesterday the recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to Independence Day festivities.

His comment came after the country recorded 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.

Health officials confirmed an additional 38 cases on Sunday and 81 more cases on Monday, bringing the nation’s overall tally to 13,685.

The uptick in cases comes as officials seek to arrest the third wave of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Mr Wells said since the country entered its third wave of infections, virus cases have fluctuated.

However, he said the high number of infections seen in the last few days could be attributed to recent holiday events where there were several gatherings.

“Well, this has been a roller coaster ride in regard to positive testing for COVID. You know we entered the third wave and had a dip for about two to three weeks and then we had a surge,” he said before a Cabinet meeting.

“Usually, there’s an uptick in cases about seven to eight days… 14 days out from any sort of major holiday. We have just come through the entire weekend of Independence (Day celebrations), so folks would’ve gotten together in groups on beaches and homes, celebrating our independence and obviously we would’ve expected that given the fact that we would’ve had positive cases in the country that there would’ve been an uptick.

“We’re going to be looking over this week, assessing over the data and then seeing where we are and whether we have defined clusters or anything new that is developing.”

Asked if there are any plans to impose additional restrictions to curb further COVID-19 spread, Mr Wells said to his knowledge, no such recommendations have been given to the government by health officials.

However, the Health Minister said meetings are expected to be held today with health stakeholders about the way forward.

He said: “Well we basically move based on the recommendation of our health team and I do not believe that there are any recommendations from them.

“We have our emergency meetings on Wednesday. Last week Wednesday, we had one and we’re going to have one this week Wednesday so I will look to see what the recommendations are tomorrow but so far there has not been any recommendations outside what was recommended for Bimini.”

Meanwhile, the government continues to focus on its vaccination campaign, which also involves seeking to secure additional AstraZeneca vaccines and also the Pfizer brand in the country.

Due to limited AstraZeneca vaccine supplies, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee has decided to offer only second dose jabs in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

This comes as officials await its third instalment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility, which is expected to arrive later this month.

Speaking specifically about Pfizer, Mr Wells said there is still no definitive timeline as to when the country will receive the expected 57,330 doses of the brand.

He said: “We just have the fact that we will receive Pfizer through the Caribbean along with other sister countries in August and we are eagerly looking forward to receiving those doses of Pfizer through the Caribbean portal in August.

“...The definitive date in August, we do not have that as yet and I’m hoping that it’s at the beginning of August and not the end.”

He also said he does not “foresee” the government bringing any immediate post-emergency order legislation to the House of Assembly come September when it is scheduled to meet again.

His comment came when he was asked about the government’s plans on the way forward when the Emergency Powers Orders are set to expire next month.

Last month, Attorney General Carl Bethel told reporters the Minnis administration’s decision to remove the COVID-19 emergency restrictions by August would depend on infection rates and the behaviour of residents.

Asked if the government has scrapped its plans to legislate a post-Emergency Orders Bill that will replace current COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Wells said, “Well, legislation can still come.”

He added: “. . .I do not foresee that taking place immediately in September, but I do believe that there is going to be some fundamental legislation to address a number of things in the healthcare sector and there are those who have been calling for a patient’s bill of rights. There are those who have been calling for a bill to deal with mortuary services.

“There are those who are calling for an updated nurses and midwife bill. . .There’s the update that needs to happen to the NHIA bill for primary health care and how we expand universal healthcare coverage to all so all of that is in discussion and is in the works within the Ministry of Health so we’re going to be bringing forward transformative legislation.”