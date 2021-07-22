My Govt Car? I’M Looking To Buy It

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

AFTER being accused by the opposition of being “deceptive”, John Pinder, the Free National Movement’s candidate for Fox Hill, said while he has retired as director of labour he still has his government vehicle because he intends to buy it.

Mr Pinder came under heavy fire from members of the Progressive Liberal Party who felt he should have resigned his post as director of labour the minute he was announced as a candidate in the upcoming election.

The PLP said its candidate for North Abaco, Kirk Cornish, an employee of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, was forced to take a leave of absence immediately after his candidacy was announced.

Mr Pinder was officially ratified by the FNM last week. He told The Tribune on Tuesday that he officially retired from the civil service this week.

However, Mr Pinder’s government vehicle was spotted at his Fox Hill constituency headquarters, with which the PLP took issue. Pictures of the vehicle parked at the building made the rounds on social media.

In a statement to the press, Senator Fred Mitchell, who is the PLP’s candidate for Fox Hill, said the vehicle is being used for campaigning, even though Mr Pinder is said to have retired from the public service.

“Clearly former labour director John Pinder, Prime Minister Minnis, and the entire FNM bunch belong together,” Mr Mitchell said. “Their political word means nothing. They are not to be trusted during this election campaign season.

“John Pinder told a national daily yesterday, 20 July, that he has officially resigned from the public service. Only to find that he remains campaigning in Fox Hill in the government’s vehicle.

“This is the kind of deceptive and abusive behaviour that makes John Pinder a perfect fit for a Dr Minnis led FNM. John Pinder is not fit to represent the people of Fox Hill in Parliament. And Dr Minnis is absolutely not fit to lead our nation’s future,” Mr Mitchell said.

Contacted by The Tribune about the accusation, Mr Pinder offered a simple explanation.

“So, I’ve retired from the position of director of labour,” he said. “One of the privileges or benefits that they give to retired senior persons who had access to a government vehicle, they will give you first preference of buying that vehicle. So I am waiting on a price to determine whether or not I am going to buy it. I am waiting on a price now to buy it.

“... Presently it still has a plate (government red licence plate) on it, but I am in the process of purchasing it.

“I’ve retired from the Department of Labour. I’ve retired from the government. I don’t know who the replacement is, but based on ranks, once you are out of office the next senior person will act. The next senior person is Patrenda Brice (deputy director of labour, she) should be the acting director at this time. Once I’m out of office, the next senior person normally acts until the government makes a decision.”

Mr Pinder, a former Bahamas Public Service Union president, is being accused of saying whatever sounds good in the hope of being elected.

“Dr Minnis, like John Pinder, is prepared to say whatever sounds good to get votes during an election campaign,” Senator Mitchell continued in his press statement. “Dr Minnis is again promising he will not raise taxes if re-elected. We know what he did in 2017 and he will not fool the Bahamian people again.

“The minute Dr Minnis got power, he increased taxes by sixty percent. The minute John Pinder was appointed by Dr Minnis as labour director, John Pinder betrayed union leaders and members throughout this country.

“. . .Dr Minnis, John Pinder, and the FNM cannot be trusted. We call on John Pinder to do the right and honourable thing – turn in the government’s vehicle. And again I remind Dr Minnis that he campaigned against the uncertainty of a general elections date in 2017. The PLP says – stop playing games Dr Minnis. Call the election. The Bahamian people want you gone.”