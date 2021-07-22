‘Overwhelmed’: Nurses’ Leader Says Staff Struggling With Stream Of New Covid Patients

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

AN increase of COVID-19 hospital admissions is overwhelming public sector nurses who are already strained by “poor” working conditions, Bahamas Nurses Union president Amancha Williams said yesterday.

Data released by Ministry of Health officials yesterday said there were 95 new COVID-19 cases and 92 people in hospital.

Seventy-nine patients are considered moderately ill and 13 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The number of virus related hospital admissions has grown over the past few days. On Monday, the number of virus cases in the hospital was 83. A day earlier, it was 81.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said an announcement was coming in response to the rise in cases.

“In the coming days I will have more to say about our public health measures and vaccines in response to the increase in cases, mostly on New Providence,” he told people gathered at a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Margaritaville Beach Resort and Fins Water Park at The Pointe.

“I once again implore everyone to abide by the public health measures.”

In response to the escalating hospital cases, Ms Williams said limitations at Princess Margaret Hospital have made matters worse.

“We’ve been seeing the increase of COVID cases,” she said. “The Prime Minister said the pandemic is over for the vaccinated, but we have vaccinated and unvaccinated in the hospital. Now the question: is how critical they are? That has to be evaluated.”

A statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority yesterday said of the people admitted to the hospital, “the overwhelming majority” are unvaccinated.

“We must still follow the rules and regulations that are set for us,” Ms Williams added. “So, at the end of the day we should not tell our people that if you are vaccinated you are out of the woods. That’s not true and you must still consider the variable that certain persons cannot take vaccinations due to allergy reactions, due to comorbidities and so forth and for whatever reason their doctor is telling them not to take it and then there may be some who for whatever religious status won’t take it either.

“So, the Prime Minister of this country should still push using the precautions when he speaks because he’s going to put a number of people at risk.

“In the hospital we have limitations. We don’t have air-conditioning working. We don’t have wards up and running. We have to put people in tents. We have to close down our clinics that service the population so, here again, we’re still exposing our healthcare system to be in a serious state.

“If we shut down the eye clinic, we’re still depriving eye patients that are going blind. So, we need an emergency order to ensure that things still go on as normal, but we’re still following protocols.

“Not because you’re vaccinated that means you are out of the woods.”

She said “nurses are overwhelmed and they are working in some poor conditions”.

Health Minister Renward Wells said Tuesday the recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to Independence Day festivities.

His comment came after the country recorded 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.

The nation now has a confirmed case tally of 13,781.