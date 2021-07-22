‘Overwhelmed’: Nurses’ Leader Says Staff Struggling With Stream Of New Covid Patients

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
AN increase of COVID-19 hospital admissions is overwhelming public sector nurses who are already strained by “poor” working conditions, Bahamas Nurses Union president Amancha Williams said yesterday.
Data released by Ministry of Health officials yesterday said there were 95 new COVID-19 cases and 92 people in hospital.
Seventy-nine patients are considered moderately ill and 13 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The number of virus related hospital admissions has grown over the past few days. On Monday, the number of virus cases in the hospital was 83. A day earlier, it was 81.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said an announcement was coming in response to the rise in cases.
“In the coming days I will have more to say about our public health measures and vaccines in response to the increase in cases, mostly on New Providence,” he told people gathered at a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of Margaritaville Beach Resort and Fins Water Park at The Pointe.
“I once again implore everyone to abide by the public health measures.”
In response to the escalating hospital cases, Ms Williams said limitations at Princess Margaret Hospital have made matters worse.
“We’ve been seeing the increase of COVID cases,” she said. “The Prime Minister said the pandemic is over for the vaccinated, but we have vaccinated and unvaccinated in the hospital. Now the question: is how critical they are? That has to be evaluated.”
A statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority yesterday said of the people admitted to the hospital, “the overwhelming majority” are unvaccinated.
“We must still follow the rules and regulations that are set for us,” Ms Williams added. “So, at the end of the day we should not tell our people that if you are vaccinated you are out of the woods. That’s not true and you must still consider the variable that certain persons cannot take vaccinations due to allergy reactions, due to comorbidities and so forth and for whatever reason their doctor is telling them not to take it and then there may be some who for whatever religious status won’t take it either.
“So, the Prime Minister of this country should still push using the precautions when he speaks because he’s going to put a number of people at risk.
“In the hospital we have limitations. We don’t have air-conditioning working. We don’t have wards up and running. We have to put people in tents. We have to close down our clinics that service the population so, here again, we’re still exposing our healthcare system to be in a serious state.
“If we shut down the eye clinic, we’re still depriving eye patients that are going blind. So, we need an emergency order to ensure that things still go on as normal, but we’re still following protocols.
“Not because you’re vaccinated that means you are out of the woods.”
She said “nurses are overwhelmed and they are working in some poor conditions”.
Health Minister Renward Wells said Tuesday the recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to Independence Day festivities.
His comment came after the country recorded 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most in a single day since October.
The nation now has a confirmed case tally of 13,781.
carltonr61 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
Covid is more corporate than health. There is billions to make from someone if you are are on the right side. This is the second time this major international MSM was caught, the first time being caught teaching how to Rev up the fear early in the pandemic by placing emphasis and exaggerating numbers of dead.
https://www.rt.com/usa/529905-cnn-exe...">https://www.rt.com/usa/529905-cnn-exe...
Dawes 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Yup, these corporations are paying people to go in hospital in order to further their aims.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
Anyone with eyes can see that every time (in every country) that there has been a suggestion of reducing restrictions, cases suddenly start going up. I wonder how many lab technicians are going to be in jail less than a year from now?
Economist 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
It sounds like you are suggesting that we go to drastic lockdowns to stop the spred.
JokeyJack 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
No, I'm questioning why the cases go up at the "mention" of reduced restrictions - rather than from the effect of the restrictions AFTER they are introduced.
JokeyJack 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
LOCKDOWNS LOCKDOWNS - DEATH DEATH DEATH - LOCKDOWNS LOCKDOWNS - DEATH DEATH DEATH
whogothere 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
First studies are starting to come in that basically antibodies stimulated by Vaccines drop massively after 70 days...Minnis better get out his check book and write some more checks for those boosters...Hope he wasn't betting on vaccinating the 70% country to end the pandemic..considering we've only vaccinated 10% of the population by the time the next 10% roll up their sleeves the first 10% will be needing a top up...oops...if only a thorough antibody study was undertaken to understand the seropravetlence of the nation and give rights and normality to those that have already beaten covid without jab and he could focus his pointless vaccination program on those stupid enough to believe this will ever over..oh well..
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...">https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...
Bobsyeruncle 35 minutes ago
Interesting paper, but I draw your attention to the authors conclusions
These data are consistent with the decline in Spike-antibody and neutralising antibody levels observed after infection. - Basically antibody decline is no different than what is seen in recovered unvaccinated Covid patients
As such, the clinical implications of waning antibody levels post-vaccination are not yet clear, and it remains crucial to establish S-antibody thresholds associated with protection against clinical outcomes. They need more data, to reach a clinically significant conclusion.
This analysis should be repeated with a larger number of participants to allow better adjustment for potential confounding, and with longitudinal follow-up of antibody dynamics in individuals over 6–12 months to establish plateau levels, or time to seroreversion. Study should be repeated with a larger sample size and for a longer period
John 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Dr Anthony Fauci seems to be getting more cocky and defensive about his involvement in the research and the funding of the Wuhan lab in China. By the way Senator Rand Paul is a medical doc and does know about the suspicions of Dr Fauci and the possibility of Covid-19 being created and released, intentionally or otherwise from Fauci associated lab in Wuhan, China. And Fauci is involved in the vaccines and so is promoting them hand tooth and nail. Some believe that once the pandemic starts to die off and fade away, Fauci will be made to answer. His latest claim is that the Wuhan lab was not the only place where ‘gain-of-function’ research was being carried out.
John 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Hopefully this Delta variant will be the last and final wave of the Covid-19 virus and it will be gone for good. Even though this strain is more easily transmissible than the other strains and, therefore has the potential to be more deadly, it will not last as long as the other waves and hopefully will be gone in a few months ( September). As the world remains almost fully open, the virus seem to be starting to pea in some countries. Understandably medical workers are battle wary especially after being short staffed and government may need to dip in their empty pockets soon and offer $ome token of appreciation. $ay Thank$ for da Bahamian$ dem.
Bobsyeruncle 23 minutes ago
Since the Delta variant appeared we have since had Eta, Iota, Kappa & Lambda variants. It won't be the last.
